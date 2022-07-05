Lowry's late charge at JP McManus Pro-Am title falls short as Harrington ties course record

SHANE LOWRY’S LATE charge wasn’t enough to deny Xander Schauffele victory in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Schauffele shot a course record, blemish-free 64 yesterday, and followed it up with a two-under round of 70 today to finish the tournament at 10-under and scoop the winner’s cheque of €250,000. Given the Pro-Am is a charity event, it’s expected Schauffele will hand back the prize, as is tradition.

JP McManus and Xander Schauffele.

American Sam Burns finished a shot further back in second place, while Adare Manor pulsed and roared at the prospect of Shane Lowry storming to the title. The Offaly man started the day five shots off Schauffele, but reached the turn at three-under for his round and then birdied holes 10 and 12 to close within two shots of Schauffele, who wasn’t just in the clubhouse but on a flight to Scotland ahead of the Scottish Open.

Lowry’s bolt was then stymied by a bogey at 14, but he made the shot back with a birdie on 15. He closed out the final three holes at even par, however, and had to settle for third place, two shots from Schauffele.

Also making a late charge was Padraig Harrington, who remarkably matched Schauffele’s 64 and tied the course record while playing alongside John Terry, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen. Harrington birdied holes one and three and then drew loud cheers by draining a lengthy eagle putt on seven. It was to get even better: three straight birdies after the turn propelled him further up the leaderboard, with the only blemish on his scorecard a bogey on the par-three 16th. He closed out in style, however, birdieing his final two holes to finish fifth, four shots off Schauffele. The round maintains Harrington’s fine form, as he arrived at Adare Manor fresh from winning the US Senior Open.

Tiger Woods greets Shane Lowry on the course. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy gave the crowd a characteristic roller-coaster experience across his final five holes: a double-bogey on 14 was followed by birdies on 15 and 17 and then an eagle on 18. He posted a four-under round of 68 and finished in a tie for sixth with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Respective rounds of 73 and 71 saw Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell finish in a tie for 15th, while Paul Dunne shot level par to finish in a tie for 27th place.

Leona Maguire struggled to a four-over round of 76 today, which resulted in her slipping down the leaderboard to a tie for 33rd place with compatriot John Murphy. Cormac Sharvin repeated his five-over round of 77 to finish 45th. Paul McGinley finished 48th, posting a round of 80 this afternoon.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, improved on yesterday’s five-over showing, posting a two-over 74, its highlights being back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

Almost 40,000 fans attended the two-day event in Limerick, which raised many millions for local charities.

The full leaderboard can be found here.