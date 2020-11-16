Another Pro14 fixture postponed, but Munster v Leinster set for St Stephen's Day

THE GUINNESS PRO14 today confirmed its fixture schedule for the Christmas period, including a St Stephen’s Day meeting between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park.

Connacht’s postponed round 4 meeting with Benetton has been set for Friday 4 December, a weekend which had been penciled in as a break for Pro14 clubs before the European Cup begins (with a trip to Racing 92 for Connacht) in mid December.

The Westerners’ Round 5 fixture against the Dragons remains on the postponed list and the Welsh province’s scheduled meeting with Edinburgh next Monday has also been called off due to the region’s Covid restrictions, which will prevent the Dragons from training in full until late this week.

Munster and Leinster will meet on St Stephen’s Day – a fixture that is ordinarily played in front of a packed Thomond Park – with kick-off set for 19.35. Connacht will host Ulster 24 hours later, a Sunday, at the Sportsground.

The northern province will host Munster in the first inter-pro of 2021, kicking off at 17.15 on Saturday 2 January and Leinster v Connacht will make it a double header as they kick off in the RDS at 19.35.

The third round of winter-pros begin on Friday 8 January with Leinster v Ulster at 19.35 and Munster go to Galway for a 19.15 kick-off on Saturday 9 January.

Confirmed and rescheduled Pro14 fixtures for Irish provinces.

Round 4

4 December

Connacht v Benetton (19:35)

Round 9

26 December

Munster v Leinster (19.35)

27 December

Connacht v Ulster (19.35)

Round 10

2 January

Ulster v Munster (17.15)

Leinster v Connacht (19.35)

Round 11

8 January

Leinster v Ulster (19.35)

9 January

Connacht v Munster (19.15)