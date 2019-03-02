Reigning champions lift Munster silver in all-Kerry clash despite Fitzmaurice sending off

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne 3-11

St Brendans College Killarney 0-16

By Jason O’Connor at Austin Stack Park, Tralee

UNLIKE ITS PREDECESSOR the previous weekend, this Corn Uí Mhuirí Final replay lived up to expectations as Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne retained their title with a spirited display both with and against the breeze as they got the better of St Brendans College once more in a dominant decade for the school in general.

Their four-point win came despite both manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and selector Tommy Griffin being given their marching orders late on.

Even though the Sem scored straight from the throw-in after Darragh Lyne fed Paul O’Shea for the opening point in the 18th second, Pobalscoil would rattle the net after 90 seconds when Cathal Ó Beaglaoich, Colin Ó Muircheartaigh and Stiofan Ó Conchuir where involved in the build-up to Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich’s first goal.

The corner forward scored all Pobalscoil’s scores (2-3) in the first period against a stiff breeze where a risky short kick-out strategy paid off for them in only trailing by two points at the break. His second goal came in the 13th minute when Sean Óg Ó Moráin and Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh combined for his to finish well again in putting them ahead by 2-1 to 0-5.

Four Ryan O’Grady points (three frees) and three from Emmet O’Shea had the Sem ahead by 0-11 to 2-3 at the break but facing the difficult breeze for the second period.

Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich was the scoring star. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Pobalscoil levelled the game up after the restart before a brilliantly floated free from their goalkeeper Deividas Uosis dropped short and midfielder James Aghas guided it in for a 3-5 to 0-11 lead after 36 minutes. The Sem were level within five minutes though with a well-hit placed ball against the breeze by goalkeeper Marc Kelliher the pick of three unanswered points.

Both sides traded the lead back and forth as the game was reaching an interesting crescendo at 0-16 to 3-7 with 10 minutes left. Both Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Tommy Griffin were sent to the terrace by match referee James Bermingham in the 54th minute.

Cathal Ó Beaglaoich edged Pobalscoil in front once more as Ó Géibheannaigh put them two ahead but it was two further points from Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich in a 2-7 personal total that put the seal on Pobalscoil’s sixth Corn Uí Mhuirí title in total.

Paul O’Shea was dismissed for the Sem for a second yellow card prior to the end but it mattered little as Pobalscoil now go on to face the Leinster Champions in the Hogan Cup Semi-Final on Saturday, 23 March.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne: Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (2-7, 4f), James Aghas (1-0), Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh, Cillian Ó Failbhe, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich and Marc Ó Mannin (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Brendans College, Killarney: Ryan O’Grady (0-6, 5f), Emmet O’Shea (0-4, 3f), Patrick D’Arcy (0-3) Paul O’Shea (0-2) and Marc Kelliher (0-1, 1f).

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne

1. Deividas Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis)

2. Conor Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúis)

3. Tomás Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis)

4. Séamus Ó Loingsigh (An Gaeltacht)

5. Padraig Ó Cathalláin (An Gaeltacht)

6. Gearóid Ó Léidhinn (Abhainn an Scáil)

7. Seán Óg Ó Moráin (Daingean Uí Chúis)

8. James Aghas (Abhainn an Scáil)

9. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Abhainn an Scáil)

17. Stiofan Ó Conchúir (An Gaeltacht)

11. Cillian Ó Failbhe (Abhainn an Scáil)

12. Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis)

13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis)

14. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht).

Subs

19. Ryan Ó Mannin (Lios Póil) for Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (44)

17. Criostóir Ó Catháin (Daingean Uí Chúis) for Conchúir (52)

St Brendans College Killarney

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Peter O’Sullivan (Legion)

20. Evan Smith (Legion)

4. Mark Cooper (Dr Crokes)

5. Kieran O’Donoghue (Legion)

6. Gary Vaughan (Spa)

19. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

8. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes)

9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)

10. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Legion)

11. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

12. Emmet Finnan (Glenflesk)

13. Ryan O’Grady (Legion)

14. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa)

15. Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk)

Subs

30. Neil O’Shea (Dr Crokes) for Smith (H/T)

17. Darragh Donohoe (Firies) for O’Grady (59)

3. Terry Sparling (Dr Crokes) for Looney (60 +1)

Referee: James Bermingham (Cork).

