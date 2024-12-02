Paris St Germain insist they have not held talks with Mohamed Salah

PARIS ST GERMAIN are not in discussions with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah or his representatives, the PA news agency understands.

The 32-year-old has been in stellar form for the Reds this season, and played a key role in Sunday’s win over Manchester City which took them nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Egypt winger is out of contract at the end of the season, and told journalists after Liverpool’s previous league game away at Southampton that he was “more out than in” at Anfield.

Recent reports in France have linked Salah with PSG, but sources close to the Ligue 1 club say no discussions have taken place with the player, who is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with another club from 1 January.

Salah has also been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, including reigning national champions Al Hilal, but under current rules the club would need to sell one of their overseas players in order to bring Salah in.

Their chief executive Esteve Calzada said in October: “We have a very well established squad with all the international (players) – we don’t even have spaces for more international players.

“We’re very happy with the squad that we have at the moment and it looks like we’re continuing the winning path (Al Hilal were leading the Saudi Pro League at the time but now sit second).

“(Al Hilal’s recruitment) is not for me to decide, it’s more for the football director (to determine) what’s going to happen in the future.

“But how can I say that we’re not happy with our squad, with the success that we are having?”

Salah told reporters after Liverpool’s match at Southampton on November 24: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Asked if he was disappointed not to have received an offer from Liverpool, Salah added: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”