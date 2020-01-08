This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG hammer Saint-Etienne to reach League Cup semi-finals

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as the French champions showed their ruthless streak against injury-depleted opponents.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 10:24 PM
51 minutes ago 1,181 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4959002
Mauro Icardi celebrates his side's third goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Image: AP/PA Images
Mauro Icardi celebrates his side's third goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Mauro Icardi celebrates his side's third goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Image: AP/PA Images

MAURO ICARDI SCORED a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain demolished a depleted Saint-Etienne 6-1 on Wednesday to power into the semi-finals of the French League Cup.

Icardi struck the opening goal inside two minutes at the Parc des Princes before teenage Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana was dismissed for a second booking on the half-hour.

PSG ruthlessly capitalised on their man advantage as coach Thomas Tuchel elected to field all four members of his fearsome attacking quartet – Icardi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria – against a side decimated by injury and illness.

Neymar doubled the lead with a nonchalant chipped finish over goalkeeper Jessy Moulin, who scored a comical own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Di Maria’s low cross was hacked by Timothee Kolodziejczak into the legs of team-mate Loic Perrin, the ball rolling back off the post before hitting Moulin and trickling over the line.

The hosts bagged a fourth when Mbappe rounded Moulin and cut back for Icardi to add to his tally, and he completed his hat-trick when the former raced clear before selflessly presenting the Argentine with a tap-in.

The pair reversed roles for the sixth goal, Icardi controlling superbly and sliding across goal for a lunging Mbappe to turn home from close range.

Former PSG midfielder Yohan Cabaye hit a consolation goal for Saint-Etienne when he headed in the rebound after his second-half penalty was saved by Sergio Rico.

PSG have now scored at least four goals in their past six matches. The record eight-time champions will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Lyon battled into the last four with a 3-1 victory at home to Brest.

Moussa Dembele broke the deadlock on 19 minutes and Houssem Aouar added a second shortly after half-time for Rudi Garcia’s side.

Samuel Grandsir gave Brest hope with a tidy finish five minutes from time but Jean Lucas made sure of the win with a firm 20-yard drive in stoppage time.

Luiz Araujo and Victor Osimhen were on target as Lille overcame Amiens 2-0.

Reims eliminated holders Strasbourg on Tuesday after winning 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.

The competition, which includes all the clubs from France’s top two divisions and a handful of teams from the third tier, will be suspended indefinitely at the end of this season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie