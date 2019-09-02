PSG sign €15 million goalkeeper from Real Madrid in swap deal

REAL MADRID goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined PSG for a reported fee of €15million, with Alphonse Areola moving to Madrid on loan.

Navas joins the French champions having enjoyed huge success at the Spanish club, winning three consecutive Champions League titles, along with one La Liga title and two Uefa Super Cups.

The Costa Rica international also claimed the 2017/18 UEFA Club Football Award for Best Goalkeeper, and was named in the Champions League squad of the season for 2018, when Gareth Bale’s double over Liverpool helped the club to a third successive title.

Navas then lost his number one spot at the Spanish club upon the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, and has now joined the Ligue 1 side at the expense of Areola, who has made the switch to Madrid on loan.

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud