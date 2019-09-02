This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG sign €15 million goalkeeper from Real Madrid in swap deal

Keylor Navas has joined the French champions, with Alphonse Areola moving the other way on loan.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,524 Views 2 Comments
Keylor Navas and Alphonse Areola have swapped clubs.
REAL MADRID goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined PSG for a reported fee of €15million, with Alphonse Areola moving to Madrid on loan.

Navas joins the French champions having enjoyed huge success at the Spanish club, winning three consecutive Champions League titles, along with one La Liga title and two Uefa Super Cups.

The Costa Rica international also claimed the 2017/18 UEFA Club Football Award for Best Goalkeeper, and was named in the Champions League squad of the season for 2018, when Gareth Bale’s double over Liverpool helped the club to a third successive title.

Navas then lost his number one spot at the Spanish club upon the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, and has now joined the Ligue 1 side at the expense of Areola, who has made the switch to Madrid on loan.

