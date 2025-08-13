PSG clinch Super Cup after rallying from two goals down to defeat Spurs on penalties

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS PARIS Saint-Germain began the new season by lifting more silverware on Wednesday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after producing a late comeback to draw the match 2-2.

Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new coach Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Micky van de Ven gave last season’s Europa League winners the lead on 39 minutes and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.

However, PSG were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.

That meant a penalty shoot-out, but it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.

However, new Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved from Van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed the target, allowing Nuno Mendes to convert the winning penalty for PSG.

Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pedro Porro all scored from the spot for Spurs, in vain. Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Lee converted for PSG before Mendes stepped up.

It is the first time PSG, or indeed any French club, have lifted the Super Cup, as they take their tally of trophies won in 2025 to five.

It is also the perfect start to the new campaign for Luis Enrique’s team, who had a shortened off-season break having lost the FIFA Club World Cup final to Chelsea exactly a month ago.

They now begin the new Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday away to Nantes, while Spurs will turn their attentions to the start of the Premier League season as they take on Burnley at home on Saturday.

– © AFP 2025