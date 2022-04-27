Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Arrest made in PSG women's team assault case

The prosecutor’s office in Versailles has confirmed that a suspect in the assault on Kheira Hamraoui has been taken into custody

By AFP Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 1:42 PM
10 minutes ago 173 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5748925
A general view of the PSG crest.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A general view of the PSG crest.
A general view of the PSG crest.
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE in Versailles confirmed on Wednesday that a suspect in the assault on Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui has been taken into custody.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the suspect was “known to the police” and was a “friend” of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s team-mate.

He “would have played a role in the assault”, said the source.

On 4 November, Hamraoui was assaulted with iron bars by two men, in front of Diallo.

The two players were competing for the same spot in the PSG midfield. Both are France internationals.

“We are not aware of any friend of Aminata Diallo having been placed in custody,” her lawyer, Mourad Battikh, told AFP.

“Aminata Diallo, more than anyone else, wants the light and the truth to be found in this case.”

Earlier in the investigation, Diallo and one of her friends were taken into custody but then released without being charged.

Hamraoui’s relationship with several of her team-mates has reportedly deteriorated because they blame her for Diallo’s arrest.

Last Saturday, a new altercation occurred during PSG training between several players and the midfielder, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Hamraoui was not in the PSG squad for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Lyon on Sunday and will not join club training this week or play in the second leg on Saturday.

Last month, Hamraoui’s lawyer, Said Harir, wrote to PSG to denounce “a campaign of harassment and denigration.”

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie