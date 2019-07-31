Vinny Perth’s men travel to Baku for the second leg of their Champions League qualification tie.
Both teams have just finished up their warm-ups and we’re just a few minutes away now. Not that anyone would need much warming up out there, mind. Temperatures in Baku at the moment are 30 degrees. Yikes.
20 minutes to go before kick-off at the modestly-sized Dalğa Arena, which has a capacity of just 6,500.
Warm-ups underway. Atmosphere building nicely.#QARDUN #DundalkInEurope pic.twitter.com/w1YY4UhH1C— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 31, 2019
Eir Sport have done a brilliant job showcasing the League of Ireland domestically and in European competition and they will be showing Dundalk's second leg against Qarabag tonight on Eir Sport 1.
Vinny Perth believes his team have got to dream of causing an upset in Baku. Defeat tonight would not mark the end of Dundalk’s European adventures this summer, bear in mind.
Should the Lilywhites exit to Qarabag, they will go into the third round of the Europa League qualifiers instead.
But Perth is not thinking about the possibility of defeat, though. Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, he said his men are focussed on making it through tonight and keeping their Champions League flame burning brightly.
“I think Qarabag have obviously got a positive result away from home, which puts them in a strong position, but our players believe in ourselves,” Perth said.
“We have to dream. We have to go up another level to compete with Qarabag but, ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to do.
“We’re not here for a moral victory. We’re here to reach the next round of the Champions League and we’ll do everything to achieve that goal.”
Make no bones about it, it’s a mammoth task ahead for Dundalk. But Vinny Perth and his men can take a huge amount of confidence from their away performance against Riga in the last round.
It’s fair to say Dundalk were disappointed not to score in the opening leg, which ended 0-0 in Oriel. They faced a tough challenge in Riga with their backs against the wall, where they eventually prevailed on spot kicks thanks to some Gary Rogers heroics.
That display away from home showed this side have guts, guile and are able to dig deep when called upon to do so.
Perth has had a number of questions asked of him since succeeding Stephen Kenny, but that penalty win in Latvia really did feel like a performance which showed his critics that this is Perth’s Dundalk, and that they are to be taken seriously on the European stage.
Locked and loaded.
🇦🇿🏟 We've arrived at the Dalğa Arena. 90 minutes to kick-off in tonight's #UCL 2nd round 2nd leg.#DundalkInEurope #QARDUN pic.twitter.com/eQUcUt6uE8— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 31, 2019
Here’s how both teams will line up this evening. Vinny Perth has made just one change from the first leg, with Daniel Cleary replacing Robbie Benson. The Athlone man has had a terrible time with injuries this season.
First things first, let’s get started with the team news…
Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of Dundalk’s Champions League second qualifying round second leg against Qarabag.
Let’s not kid ourselves here folks, Vinny Perth’s men have a massive challenge ahead of them in Baku this evening.
Qarabag have made the group stages of both the Champions League and Europa League in recent years and have won the Azerbaijan domestic title for the last six years running.
The Lilywhites performed valiantly a week ago at Oriel Park to secure a 1-1 draw which gives them a fighting chance of making it through to the third qualifying round.
In fact, that 1-1 scoreline doesn’t even do Dundalk justice, because they did have a number of late chances to snatch a win at Oriel against all odds.
No Irish team has ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions League. Under Stephen Kenny in 2016 Dundalk made it all the way to the play-offs and no Irish side has progressed any further.
Last week’s home leg will give Lilywhites supporters plenty of cause for optimism that they could possibly force this tie into extra-time and maybe, just maybe cause the upset of upsets.
Having said all that, the bookies are favouring Qarabag quite comfortably and the odds are very much stacked against their visitors from Louth.
It promises to be a cracking night of European action ahead. Stick with us for the ride, kick-off at the Dalğa Arena is coming up in an hour at 6pm Irish time.
