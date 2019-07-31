32 mins ago

Vinny Perth believes his team have got to dream of causing an upset in Baku. Defeat tonight would not mark the end of Dundalk’s European adventures this summer, bear in mind.

Should the Lilywhites exit to Qarabag, they will go into the third round of the Europa League qualifiers instead.

But Perth is not thinking about the possibility of defeat, though. Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, he said his men are focussed on making it through tonight and keeping their Champions League flame burning brightly.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I think Qarabag have obviously got a positive result away from home, which puts them in a strong position, but our players believe in ourselves,” Perth said.

“We have to dream. We have to go up another level to compete with Qarabag but, ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’re not here for a moral victory. We’re here to reach the next round of the Champions League and we’ll do everything to achieve that goal.”