This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,430 Views 1 Comment
Share

Both teams have just finished up their warm-ups and we’re just a few minutes away now. Not that anyone would need much warming up out there, mind. Temperatures in Baku at the moment are 30 degrees. Yikes.

Some pre-game reading material (featuring Sean Gannon almost getting arrested in Baku) to sink your teeth into:

A quick reminder that tonight’s game is live on the box. Eir Sport have done a brilliant job showcasing the League of Ireland domestically and in European competition and they will be showing Dundalk’s second leg against Qarabag tonight on Eir Sport 1.

Vinny Perth believes his team have got to dream of causing an upset in Baku. Defeat tonight would not mark the end of Dundalk’s European adventures this summer, bear in mind.

Should the Lilywhites exit to Qarabag, they will go into the third round of the Europa League qualifiers instead.

But Perth is not thinking about the possibility of defeat, though. Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, he said his men are focussed on making it through tonight and keeping their Champions League flame burning brightly.

Vinny Perth Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I think Qarabag have obviously got a positive result away from home, which puts them in a strong position, but our players believe in ourselves,” Perth said.

“We have to dream. We have to go up another level to compete with Qarabag but, ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’re not here for a moral victory. We’re here to reach the next round of the Champions League and we’ll do everything to achieve that goal.”

Right, big night ahead, odds stacked against the visitors, a big performance needed, how do we see this one unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:

Dundalk progress (71)
Qarabag progress (49)


Make no bones about it, it’s a mammoth task ahead for Dundalk. But Vinny Perth and his men can take a huge amount of confidence from their away performance against Riga in the last round.

It’s fair to say Dundalk were disappointed not to score in the opening leg, which ended 0-0 in Oriel. They faced a tough challenge in Riga with their backs against the wall, where they eventually prevailed on spot kicks thanks to some Gary Rogers heroics.

That display away from home showed this side have guts, guile and are able to dig deep when called upon to do so.

Perth has had a number of questions asked of him since succeeding Stephen Kenny, but that penalty win in Latvia really did feel like a performance which showed his critics that this is Perth’s Dundalk, and that they are to be taken seriously on the European stage.

Here’s how both teams will line up this evening. Vinny Perth has made just one change from the first leg, with Daniel Cleary replacing Robbie Benson. The Athlone man has had a terrible time with injuries this season.

Screen Shot 2019-07-31 at 17.06.23

First things first, let’s get started with the team news…

Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of Dundalk’s Champions League second qualifying round second leg against Qarabag.

Let’s not kid ourselves here folks, Vinny Perth’s men have a massive challenge ahead of them in Baku this evening.

Qarabag have made the group stages of both the Champions League and Europa League in recent years and have won the Azerbaijan domestic title for the last six years running.

The Lilywhites performed valiantly a week ago at Oriel Park to secure a 1-1 draw which gives them a fighting chance of making it through to the third qualifying round.

In fact, that 1-1 scoreline doesn’t even do Dundalk justice, because they did have a number of late chances to snatch a win at Oriel against all odds.

No Irish team has ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions League. Under Stephen Kenny in 2016 Dundalk made it all the way to the play-offs and no Irish side has progressed any further.

Last week’s home leg will give Lilywhites supporters plenty of cause for optimism that they could possibly force this tie into extra-time and maybe, just maybe cause the upset of upsets.

Having said all that, the bookies are favouring Qarabag quite comfortably and the odds are very much stacked against their visitors from Louth.

It promises to be a cracking night of European action ahead. Stick with us for the ride, kick-off at the Dalğa Arena is coming up in an hour at 6pm Irish time.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie