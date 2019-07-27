Mayo man Mountney hits the winner as high-flying Dundalk restore eight-point lead

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dundalk 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

AFTER A DRAMATIC Champions League qualifier draw against Qarabag midweek, Dundalk returned to domestic action with a 1-0 win against St Patrick’s Athletic thanks to a second-half John Mountney strike on Saturday evening.

The Mayo man broke the deadlock six minutes after the break to restore the Lilywhites’ eight-point lead at the top of the table, as a result inflicting another bruising defeat on Harry Kenny’s Saints, who had Mikey Drennan sent off for dissent late on.

It was a huge game for both sides, as Derry City’s shock result away at Finn Harps opened the door for the Saints to get right back in the thick of things in the European race.

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth celebrates his side's goal. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Whilst Dundalk, who are also in the middle of their massive Champions League double header with Qarabag, have Shamrock Rovers breathing down their necks in the SSE Airtricity League title race.

The heat definitely played a factor, 22 degrees at kick off time, as both sides looked to play themselves into the occasion. And as expected, the champions made a host of changes – eight in total – but started brightly dominating possession.

It wasn’t until the 20th minute that the packed out crowd saw some goal mouth action.

Jarvis, found a yard of space on the left wing and delivered a deep cross to the unmarked Daniel Kelly but the right wingers well taken volley was sharply saved by Brendan Clarke

Just before the break, skipper Brian Gartland found a yard of space in a busy penalty area and really should have put his side in front.

A beautifully delivered Sean Murray corner beat everybody, and seemed to catch the centre back by surprise as he couldn’t get any contact from six yards out.

The visitors came flying out of the traps in the second half and grabbed the lead after just seven minutes.

Daniel Kelly and Ciaran Kelly of St Pat's. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The excellent Mountney was played in down the left and did well to cut back his cross to the penalty spot where, after a swing and a miss by Sean Murray, he swept home with his left foot.

The Saints enjoyed a little more possession as the second have wore on but rarely threatened Gary Rogers in the Dundalk net.

This frustration got the better of the home side as Mikey Drennan was shown two yellows in quick succession for dissent, after his late challenge on Rogers in the air as the stopper punched clear.

Substitute Jame McGrath passed up a glorious chance to double the lead on the final whistle but from a tight angle, and the goal at his mercy, couldn’t slot it home.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke, David Webster, Ian Bermingham (c) (James Doona 74’), Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Conor Clifford (Cian Coleman 80’), Mikey Drennan, Ciaran Kelly, Dean Clarke, Jamie Lennon (Chris Forrester 74’), Darragh Markey

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland (c), Chris Shields, John Mountney, Patrick McEleney, Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban 74’), Sean Murray (Michael Duffy 80’), Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Daniel Kelly (Jamie McGrath, 64’), Dean Jarvis

Referee: Robert Hennessy

