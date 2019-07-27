This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo man Mountney hits the winner as high-flying Dundalk restore eight-point lead

Three days after their Champions League draw with Qarabag, the Lilywhites overcame St Pat’s on Saturday.

By Darryl Geraghty Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,525 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4743173
John Mountney competes for possession with Conor Clifford.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
John Mountney competes for possession with Conor Clifford.
John Mountney competes for possession with Conor Clifford.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dundalk 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

AFTER A DRAMATIC Champions League qualifier draw against Qarabag midweek, Dundalk returned to domestic action with a 1-0 win against St Patrick’s Athletic thanks to a second-half John Mountney strike on Saturday evening.

The Mayo man broke the deadlock six minutes after the break to restore the Lilywhites’ eight-point lead at the top of the table, as a result inflicting another bruising defeat on Harry Kenny’s Saints, who had Mikey Drennan sent off for dissent late on.

It was a huge game for both sides, as Derry City’s shock result away at Finn Harps opened the door for the Saints to get right back in the thick of things in the European race.

Vinny Perth celebrates his side's first goal Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth celebrates his side's goal. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Whilst Dundalk, who are also in the middle of their massive Champions League double header with Qarabag, have Shamrock Rovers breathing down their necks in the SSE Airtricity League title race.

The heat definitely played a factor, 22 degrees at kick off time, as both sides looked to play themselves into the occasion. And as expected, the champions made a host of changes – eight in total – but started brightly dominating possession.

It wasn’t until the 20th minute that the packed out crowd saw some goal mouth action.
Jarvis, found a yard of space on the left wing and delivered a deep cross to the unmarked Daniel Kelly but the right wingers well taken volley was sharply saved by Brendan Clarke

Just before the break, skipper Brian Gartland found a yard of space in a busy penalty area and really should have put his side in front.

A beautifully delivered Sean Murray corner beat everybody, and seemed to catch the centre back by surprise as he couldn’t get any contact from six yards out.

The visitors came flying out of the traps in the second half and grabbed the lead after just seven minutes.

Daniel Kelly and Ciaran Kelly Daniel Kelly and Ciaran Kelly of St Pat's. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The excellent Mountney was played in down the left and did well to cut back his cross to the penalty spot where, after a swing and a miss by Sean Murray, he swept home with his left foot.

The Saints enjoyed a little more possession as the second have wore on but rarely threatened Gary Rogers in the Dundalk net.

This frustration got the better of the home side as Mikey Drennan was shown two yellows in quick succession for dissent, after his late challenge on Rogers in the air as the stopper punched clear.

Substitute Jame McGrath passed up a glorious chance to double the lead on the final whistle but from a tight angle, and the goal at his mercy, couldn’t slot it home.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke, David Webster, Ian Bermingham (c) (James Doona 74’), Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Conor Clifford (Cian Coleman 80’), Mikey Drennan, Ciaran Kelly, Dean Clarke, Jamie Lennon (Chris Forrester 74’), Darragh Markey

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland (c), Chris Shields, John Mountney, Patrick McEleney, Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban 74’), Sean Murray (Michael Duffy 80’), Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Daniel Kelly (Jamie McGrath, 64’), Dean Jarvis

Referee: Robert Hennessy

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darryl Geraghty
@Darryl_Geraghty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie