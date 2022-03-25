Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 25 March 2022
Advertisement

Qatar hits back at 'ridiculous' attack by Louis van Gaal

In a rare outburst, Hassan al-Thawadi, chief executive of the World Cup Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, tore into the Dutch coach.

By AFP Friday 25 Mar 2022, 11:28 PM
26 minutes ago 655 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5721816
Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands during a Press Conference.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands during a Press Conference.
Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands during a Press Conference.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

QATAR’S TOP World Cup organiser has hit back at Louis van Gaal for criticising the decision to hold the event in the Gulf state, saying the Netherlands coach has failed to understand the Arab world’s passion for football.

Van Gaal said this week that it was “ridiculous” for the World Cup to be held in Qatar and that FIFA had only been motivated by money.

In a rare outburst, Hassan al-Thawadi, chief executive of the World Cup Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, tore into van Gaal and insisted Qatar had no regrets over its efforts to stage the World Cup that kicks off on 21 November.

“For a person who has had many many years (as a coach) and who understands the power of football, it is ridiculous that he could actually make such a bland statement,” Thawadi said in comments from an interview released by Bein Sports TV late Thursday.

“I am sure that he hasn’t spent a lot of time understanding what football means, not only to Qatar but to the Arab world.”

Thawadi said Qatar had shown at the Fifa Arab Cup in November and December, where many stadiums were packed, that it could host major events.

Thousands of journalists and officials will be in the state on 1 April for the World Cup draw and to see the World Cup stadiums that Qatar has spent billions of dollars to build.

- No apologies -

It has also held the world athletics championships, a Formula One race and other top events. Its human rights record has been questioned, but Qatar says much of the criticism is unfair.

“The passion of the people of the Arab world, what football means to us, I think it is not a ridiculous notion that an Arab nation hosts the World Cup,” Thawadi said.

“It is the time for the Arab world and the Middle East to take a stand within the global football community and to be recognised as such.”

Thawadi said Arab fervour for football was “unparalleled”.

“Our ability to host major events as a state is unparalleled,” he added, stating that it had been recognised by the Netherlands and other major sports nations.

“They recognise our ability and our readiness,” he added.

“Plain and simple, the Arab world deserves its right to be in the sunshine, in the spotlight. We have worked very hard to get to this stage and I don’t think we will make any apologies for it.”

Thawadi said that fans in Qatar would be “very welcoming to the outside world”.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Van Gaal hit out at Fifa for saying that the World Cup was being played in Qatar to develop football there.

“But it doesn’t matter – it’s about money, commercial interests. That’s the main motive of Fifa,” he said at a press conference.

Qatar has also faced questions about its record on the treatment of migrant workers and gay rights.

Homosexuality is banned in Qatar and England coach Gareth Southgate said this week it would be “horrible” if gay fans did not go to the event because they felt threatened.

England captain Harry Kane said the team would try to “shine a light” on issues in Qatar.

Organisers have not yet responded to their comments.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie