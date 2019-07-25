QPR's bid for Judge 'nowhere near' enough to acquire Irish international

QUEENS PARK RANGERS must increase their offer if they’re to secure the services of Alan Judge before the transfer window closes for Championship clubs on 8 July.

That’s according to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, who revealed earlier this week that Judge is keen to leave Portman Road amid QPR’s interest.

Ipswich are reported to have received two bids from QPR for the Republic of Ireland playmaker, the most recent of which is said to be in the region of £450,000.

However, that fee seemingly falls well short of Ipswich owner Marcus Evans’ valuation of the 30-year-old Dubliner, who signed a two-year contract extension in April.

“An offer has been made that is nowhere near what Marcus is looking for so there’s no real news on that side of it,” Lambert said today, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times. “The ball’s in QPR’s court now. They are trying to do something but it’s nowhere near the level Ipswich are looking at.

“Judgey trains well and there’s no problems there. He wants to have a chance to speak with them but he won’t have that chance unless the two clubs agree something.

“There’s no way you can just say, ‘okay, on you go’. He’s Ipswich Town’s player, we pay his wages. I think that’s the way it should be and I don’t know any club who will say, ‘you can have him on the cheap’. I don’t think that’s good.”

Judge has made a positive impression at Ipswich since his move from Brentford in January. However, he was unable to prevent them from being relegated to League One. The club’s first season in the third tier of English football for 62 years will begin with an away game against Burton Albion on Saturday week.

Mark Warburton, QPR’s new manager, previously worked with Judge during his time in charge at Brentford. The Loftus Road club will begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Stoke City in nine days’ time.

Judge required surgery last month on a fractured wrist, which he suffered just moments after assisting Shane Duffy’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. He has returned to training with Ipswich but hasn’t yet featured in any of their pre-season fixtures.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!