THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final was scheduled to take place this weekend until the Covid-19 pandemic brought the competition to a halt in March.

Instead, take our quiz and see how many of these players – all of whom have won the competition – you can recognise.

Each of them actually played in the final, so rest assured that we’re not trying to catch you out by including any obscure squad members.

When the European Cup was rebranded for the 1992-93 season, Marseille defeated AC Milan to win the inaugural final of the Champions League era. Who's the Marseille player pictured keeping tabs on the great Marco Van Basten? PA Basile Boli Abedi Pele

Jocelyn Angloma AC Milan rebounded from their 1993 defeat to trounce Barcelona in the decider 12 months later, with this man scoring twice in their 4-0 win. What's his name? PA Daniele Massaro Gianluigi Lentini

Dejan Savicevic Can you identify this member of the brilliant Ajax team that dethroned AC Milan in 1995? PA Frank de Boer Marc Overmars

Ronald de Boer This 20-year-old Dortmund boy came off the bench to score for his hometown club in the 1997 final against Juventus. His name is... PA Heiko Herrlich Michael Zorc

Lars Ricken Who is this member of Manchester United's starting line-up from the 1999 decider against Bayern Munich? PA Jesper Blomqvist Henning Berg

Ronny Johnsen This Real Madrid defender won his second Champions League medal when they overcame Bayer Leverkusen in 2002. Who is he? PA Aitor Karanka Ivan Helguera

Fernando Hierro Several members of the Porto team that defeated Monaco in the 2004 final later moved to the Premier League. This man was one of them, but do you remember his name? PA Maniche Pedro Mendes

Nuno Valente Can you identify the Liverpool player tracking AC Milan's Andriy Shevchenko during the final of 2005? PA Salif Diao Djimi Traore

Djibril Cisse Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal is under pressure from which Barcelona player in this picture from the 2006 final? PA Thiago Motta Oleguer

Edmilson This Inter Milan player was on the winning side in the 2010 final against former club Bayern Munich. What is his name? PA Lucio Walter Samuel

Maicon Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! Real Madrid You're at your best in the Champions League. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Atletico Madrid Decent effort but the ultimate prize was just out of reach. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Manchester City We're not very impressed by your Champions League credentials. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Sevilla Stick to the Europa League. Share your result: Share

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!