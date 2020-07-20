Quiz: How well do you remember the 2009-10 Premier League season?

How many points did Chelsea win the title by? 1 3

5 7

Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 in an end-of-season game that was effectively a Champions League play-off. Who scored the winner? Jermain Defoe Gareth Bale

Peter Crouch Roman Pavlyuchenko

Chelsea broke the record for most goals scored. How many times did they find the net? 97 100

103 106

In February 2010, who became the first club to go into administration while in the Premier League? Burnley Hull City

Leeds United Portsmouth

Tottenham and Chelsea registered the joint-biggest wins, with 9-1 and 8-0 victories. Who was on the receiving end on both occasions? Sunderland Wigan

Wolves Stoke City

Who finished the season as top scorer? Wayne Rooney Darren Bent

Didier Drogba Carlos Tevez

Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year? Richard Dunne Shay Given

Robbie Keane Kevin Doyle

Which of these footballers was named PFA Young Player of the Year? Cesc Fabregas Joe Hart

James Milner Wayne Rooney

Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee? Emmanuel Adebayor Thomas Vermaelen

Glen Johnson Antonio Valencia