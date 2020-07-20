This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2009-10 Premier League season?

Chelsea triumphed with a record number of goals.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 20 Jul 2020, 6:00 AM
How many points did Chelsea win the title by?
1
3

5
7
Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 in an end-of-season game that was effectively a Champions League play-off. Who scored the winner?
Jermain Defoe
Gareth Bale

Peter Crouch
Roman Pavlyuchenko
Chelsea broke the record for most goals scored. How many times did they find the net?
97
100

103
106
In February 2010, who became the first club to go into administration while in the Premier League?
Burnley
Hull City

Leeds United
Portsmouth
Tottenham and Chelsea registered the joint-biggest wins, with 9-1 and 8-0 victories. Who was on the receiving end on both occasions?
Sunderland
Wigan

Wolves
Stoke City
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Wayne Rooney
Darren Bent

Didier Drogba
Carlos Tevez
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Richard Dunne
Shay Given

Robbie Keane
Kevin Doyle
Which of these footballers was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
Cesc Fabregas
Joe Hart

James Milner
Wayne Rooney
Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Emmanuel Adebayor
Thomas Vermaelen

Glen Johnson
Antonio Valencia
What made the January 2010 Arsenal versus Manchester United match unique?
It was the first Premier League match featuring no English players.
It was the first time Sky Sports used player cam.

It was the first football match to be televised in 3D to a public audience.
It was the first Premier League match played on a neutral venue.
