TagsSee other tags
Tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2009-10 Premier League season?
Chelsea triumphed with a record number of goals.
How many points did Chelsea win the title by?
1
3
5
7
Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 in an end-of-season game that was effectively a Champions League play-off. Who scored the winner?
Jermain Defoe
Gareth Bale
Peter Crouch
Roman Pavlyuchenko
Chelsea broke the record for most goals scored. How many times did they find the net?
97
100
103
106
In February 2010, who became the first club to go into administration while in the Premier League?
Burnley
Hull City
Leeds United
Portsmouth
Tottenham and Chelsea registered the joint-biggest wins, with 9-1 and 8-0 victories. Who was on the receiving end on both occasions?
Sunderland
Wigan
Wolves
Stoke City
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Wayne Rooney
Darren Bent
Didier Drogba
Carlos Tevez
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Richard Dunne
Shay Given
Robbie Keane
Kevin Doyle
Which of these footballers was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
Cesc Fabregas
Joe Hart
James Milner
Wayne Rooney
Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Emmanuel Adebayor
Thomas Vermaelen
Glen Johnson
Antonio Valencia
What made the January 2010 Arsenal versus Manchester United match unique?
It was the first Premier League match featuring no English players.
It was the first time Sky Sports used player cam.
It was the first football match to be televised in 3D to a public audience.
It was the first Premier League match played on a neutral venue.
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS