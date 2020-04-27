Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1997-98 season?

Arsenal became the second team to win a league and FA Cup double, repeating the feat of which side? Liverpool Man United

Leeds Chelsea

Michael Owen, Chris Sutton and who else finished as joint top scorer? Dion Dublin Dennis Bergkamp

Kevin Gallacher Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

How many points did Arsenal finish above Man United? 1 3

5 8

Which of these teams didn't get relegated? Crystal Palace Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday Bolton

Which of these Man United players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year? Nicky Butt Roy Keane

Gary Pallister Ryan Giggs

Which popular German player made his hotly anticipated return to Tottenham on loan during the season? Lewis Holtby Christian Ziege

Steffen Freund Jürgen Klinsmann

Man United signed which player for £3.5 million as a direct replacement for Eric Cantona? Jordi Cruyff Karel Poborsky

Teddy Sheringham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year? Michael Owen Dennis Bergkamp

Gianfranco Zola David Beckham

Which of these players captained Bolton? Mixu Paatelainen Gudni Bergsson

Arnar Gunnlaugsson Jussi Jääskeläinen