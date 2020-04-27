This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1997-98 season?

Recalling the campaign where Arsenal won the double.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 27 Apr 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago
Arsenal became the second team to win a league and FA Cup double, repeating the feat of which side?
Liverpool
Man United

Leeds
Chelsea
Michael Owen, Chris Sutton and who else finished as joint top scorer?
Dion Dublin
Dennis Bergkamp

Kevin Gallacher
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
How many points did Arsenal finish above Man United?
1
3

5
8
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
Crystal Palace
Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday
Bolton
Which of these Man United players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year?
Nicky Butt
Roy Keane

Gary Pallister
Ryan Giggs
Which popular German player made his hotly anticipated return to Tottenham on loan during the season?
Lewis Holtby
Christian Ziege

Steffen Freund
Jürgen Klinsmann
Man United signed which player for £3.5 million as a direct replacement for Eric Cantona?
Jordi Cruyff
Karel Poborsky

Teddy Sheringham
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Michael Owen
Dennis Bergkamp

Gianfranco Zola
David Beckham
Which of these players captained Bolton?
Mixu Paatelainen
Gudni Bergsson

Arnar Gunnlaugsson
Jussi Jääskeläinen
Which of these foreign players took over as player-manager of Crystal Palace on a caretaker basis?
Tomas Brolin
Michele Padovano

Attilio Lombardo
Gianluca Vialli
