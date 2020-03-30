Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1993-94 season?

Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year? Paul McGrath Steve Staunton

Roy Keane Gary Kelly

Which of these coaches was the only one to win manager of the month on multiple occasions? Alex Ferguson Kenny Dalglish

Mike Walker Joe Kinnear

Roy Keane became the most expensive footballer signed by an English football team when he joined Man United. How much was the deal worth? £2.25 million £3.75 million

£4.5 million £5.75 million

Who became the most expensive goalkeeper in English football history? Tim Flowers Peter Schmeichel

David Seaman Pavel Srnicek

Which of these clubs didn't get relegated? Swindon Ipswich

Oldham Sheffield United

Chelsea finished 14th, but still qualified for Europe. Why? They were runners-up in the FA Cup. They won the fair play award.

They won the League Cup. They were a wildcard entry after another English club pulled out.

What result ensured Man United were crowned Premier League champions for the second year in a row? Leeds 0-2 Man United Blackburn 1-1 QPR

Coventry 2-1 Blackburn Ipswich 1-2 Man United

Who finished the season as top scorer? Alan Shearer Eric Cantona

Andy Cole Chris Sutton

Only one manager in the league that season was neither British nor Irish. Name him. Jozef Venglos Ruud Gullit

Egil Olsen Ossie Ardiles