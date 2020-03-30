This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 March, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1993-94 season?

The second campaign saw Man United crowned champions.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 30 Mar 2020, 7:00 AM
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Paul McGrath
Steve Staunton

Roy Keane
Gary Kelly
Which of these coaches was the only one to win manager of the month on multiple occasions?
Alex Ferguson
Kenny Dalglish

Mike Walker
Joe Kinnear
Roy Keane became the most expensive footballer signed by an English football team when he joined Man United. How much was the deal worth?
£2.25 million
£3.75 million

£4.5 million
£5.75 million
Who became the most expensive goalkeeper in English football history?
Tim Flowers
Peter Schmeichel

David Seaman
Pavel Srnicek
Which of these clubs didn't get relegated?
Swindon
Ipswich

Oldham
Sheffield United
Chelsea finished 14th, but still qualified for Europe. Why?
They were runners-up in the FA Cup.
They won the fair play award.

They won the League Cup.
They were a wildcard entry after another English club pulled out.
What result ensured Man United were crowned Premier League champions for the second year in a row?
Leeds 0-2 Man United
Blackburn 1-1 QPR

Coventry 2-1 Blackburn
Ipswich 1-2 Man United
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Alan Shearer
Eric Cantona

Andy Cole
Chris Sutton
Only one manager in the league that season was neither British nor Irish. Name him.
Jozef Venglos
Ruud Gullit

Egil Olsen
Ossie Ardiles
Name the only Irish player in the league who was the official club captain of their team that season.
Mike Milligan
Denis Irwin

Andy Townsend
Willie Boland
