Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1993-94 season?
The second campaign saw Man United crowned champions.
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Paul McGrath
Steve Staunton
Roy Keane
Gary Kelly
Which of these coaches was the only one to win manager of the month on multiple occasions?
Alex Ferguson
Kenny Dalglish
Mike Walker
Joe Kinnear
Roy Keane became the most expensive footballer signed by an English football team when he joined Man United. How much was the deal worth?
£2.25 million
£3.75 million
£4.5 million
£5.75 million
Who became the most expensive goalkeeper in English football history?
Tim Flowers
Peter Schmeichel
David Seaman
Pavel Srnicek
Which of these clubs didn't get relegated?
Swindon
Ipswich
Oldham
Sheffield United
Chelsea finished 14th, but still qualified for Europe. Why?
They were runners-up in the FA Cup.
They won the fair play award.
They won the League Cup.
They were a wildcard entry after another English club pulled out.
What result ensured Man United were crowned Premier League champions for the second year in a row?
Leeds 0-2 Man United
Blackburn 1-1 QPR
Coventry 2-1 Blackburn
Ipswich 1-2 Man United
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Alan Shearer
Eric Cantona
Andy Cole
Chris Sutton
Only one manager in the league that season was neither British nor Irish. Name him.
Jozef Venglos
Ruud Gullit
Egil Olsen
Ossie Ardiles
Name the only Irish player in the league who was the official club captain of their team that season.
Mike Milligan
Denis Irwin
Andy Townsend
Willie Boland
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
