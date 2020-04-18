Quiz: How well do you remember Munster's European Cup semi-finals?

MUNSTER DEFINE THEMSELVES by how they perform in Europe.

And European Rugby was made all the richer for the marches of the Red Army to England’s heartlands, every corner of France and, technically, into Spain too.

Though they were not the first Irish side to claim European glory and their trophy haul was eclipsed by Leinster, their presence in the latter stages of the Heineken or Champions Cup has been remarkably consistent if not quite constant.

Since 2000, Munster have advanced to the semi-final stages 14 times. Unfortunately, half of those visits have come since they last lifted the trophy in 2008, but how much do you remember of the good times, the agonising moments and ecstatic culminations?