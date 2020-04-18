This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember Munster's European Cup semi-finals?

The southern province are almost a constant presence in the final four.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,109 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5076216

MUNSTER DEFINE THEMSELVES by how they perform in Europe.

And European Rugby was made all the richer for the marches of the Red Army to England’s heartlands, every corner of France and, technically, into Spain too.

Though they were not the first Irish side to claim European glory and their trophy haul was eclipsed by Leinster, their presence in the latter stages of the Heineken or Champions Cup has been remarkably consistent if not quite constant.

Since 2000, Munster have advanced to the semi-final stages 14 times.  Unfortunately, half of those visits have come since they last lifted the trophy in 2008, but how much do you remember of the good times, the agonising moments and ecstatic culminations?

We warned you there might be some pain involved, but can you name the last team Munster defeated in a European Cup semi-final?
Leinster
Toulouse

Saracens
Biarritz
Which of these clubs has not been treated to all the fervour that goes with facing Munster in a European Cup semi-final?
Clermont Auvergne
Leicester Tigers

Biarritz
Wasps
Munster announced their European credentials with an exhilarating attacking display to beat Toulouse in 2000, which of these forwards crossed for a try?
David Wallace
John Hayes

Keith Wood
Peter Clohessy
A paroxide-flecked Stade Francais side shaded Munster in 2001. Which player had a try controversially disallowed despite the TV replays in his favour?
Anthony Horgan
John O'Neill

Dominic Crotty
Dion O'Cuinneagain
Can you name the captain of the Castres side that Munster pipped in 2002?
Gregor Townsend
Raphael Ibanez

Juan Martin Fernandez-Lobbe
Ugo Mola
Round 2 with Toulouse, whose try tilted the balance for the star-studded French side in 2003?
Jean Baptiste Ellisalde
Freddie Michalak

Clement Poitrenaud
Yannick Jauzion
Happier times: Who cantered in to round off a thumping 6-30 win over Leinster on Lansdowne Road in 2006?
Donncha O'Callaghan
Rob Henderson

Trevor Halstead
Freddie Pucciariello
Ronan O'Gara kicked Munster's only points in the 2009 inter-pro semi-final. Take a stab at guessing how many points he contributed across his 10 semi-final appearances
90
102

115
125
Name the man in the mask who helped oust Munster at the penultimate hurdle in 2010.
Dimitri Yachvili
Imanol Harinordoquy

Jerome Thion
Ian Balshaw
O'Gara's final game for Munster came in the 2013 semi-final against Clermont. Who scored Munster's only try in the narrow defeat?
Simon Zebo
Denis Hurley

James Downey
Casey Laulala
Who is this hero flying to block a late Jonny Wilkinson drop-goal attempt in 2014?
CJ Stander
James Downey

James Coughlan
Sean Dougall
Which key man was sorely missed when Saracens took on Munster in Dublin in 2017?
Donnacha Ryan
Peter O'Mahony

Simon Zebo
Conor Murray
How would you describe this 2019 pitch invader's footwear?
Agricultural
Building site chic

Kind of a dressy flip-flop number
Boaty McBoatshoe
In 2004, Munster and Wasps played out the most brutal and brilliant semi-final of them all. Whose late try settled the epic?
Tom Voyce
Mark van Gisbergen

Rob Howley
Trevor Leota
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Cruising into the final
You've one hand on the trophy after that emphatic performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A close-fought affair, but you're through to the final
You proved you belong at this level, but there's plenty to improve on before the final.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A bruising tussle and you just couldn't keep the intensity up to the last
There's no shame in losing an epic quiz like that.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You emptied the tank just to get this far.
Maybe next year.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie