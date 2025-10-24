'If Leo is happy, I’m happy too' - Rabah Slimani open to extending Leinster stay

WHILE HE IS uncertain about what the future holds for him, Rabah Slimani has said he would be more than happy to remain with Leinster beyond the end of the current campaign.

After previously enjoying lengthy spells in his native France with both Stade Francais and Clermont Auvergne over a 16-year period, Slimani joined Leinster in the summer of 2024 as a replacement for Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa, who had already moved in the opposite direction to Clermont.

The experienced prop proved to be a valuable asset for head coach Leo Cullen as he made a total of 23 appearances in the 2024/25 season across the European Champions Cup and the United Rugby Championship, including an appearance off the bench as Leinster defeated the Bulls in the Grand Final of the latter competition.

He had already signed an extension to his initial one-year deal with the province by this point and although his present contract is set to expire next June, Slimani, who turned 36 last Saturday, is open to remaining in Dublin beyond this period.

“My contract finishes in June and now I don’t know what I’m doing next year. I don’t know if I’m staying here or going back to France. If Leo is happy [for me to stay], I’m happy too,” Slimani explained at a Leinster media briefing in UCD earlier this week.

“Coming to Leinster is a very big challenge for me. When I arrive here, I’m 34 years old.

Some people said he’s finished for rugby and I just want to prove to the universe. Leo and the staff believe in me, and I feel much better now. I’m happy to be here.

One of the big advantages to Leinster signing Slimani was the fact that he hadn’t played test rugby for France since the 2019 World Cup and was therefore expected to be available to Leo Cullen when the bulk of his first-choice side were away on international duty.

However, despite believing his time in the set-up was at an end, the Sarcelles man suddenly received a recall to the France squad for their successful Six Nations campaign earlier this year. While he didn’t see any game time over the course of the Championship (and still managed to play twice for Leinster during this period), Slimani eventually added to his previous caps tally of 57 by featuring in two of the three tests Les Bleus played on their summer tour of New Zealand in July.

“I was really surprised about that because when I came to Leinster, for me the French team was finished. That is why I said, ‘Okay, I can leave France for Ireland.’ I was surprised about that, but a very good surprise,” Slimani said.

“I was very happy to be back in the French team this summer. I just want to say thank you to Leinster because they believed in me, and the staff and the players believed in me. That’s why I feel good on the pitch and got back to France.

“I was with the team during the Six Nations and I felt a very good feeling. That’s good for France to win the Six Nations and now that is the challenge: for other teams to win the Six Nations and for France to win it again.”

Despite gaining a starting berth in those games with the All Blacks (for whom his former Leinster colleague Jordie Barrett featured on both occasions), Slimani wasn’t selected in the French squad that Fabien Galthie named for the upcoming November internationals on Wednesday.

Yet with eight Leinster front-rows being included in the Irish set-up for the same window, Slimani has taken on a key leadership role with his current employers for the lead-in to their United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre Parma at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

“Everyone knows when the internationals are not here, there are so many young players. That’s a good opportunity. If young players are on this team, it is because they deserve it. They will give everything on Saturday. It’s up to me to contribute my experience with the young players. I’m happy to do that,” Slimani added.

“Some young players come to me to talk, especially the front-row. I trust in this team, this young team. I hope we play well Saturday and just win.”