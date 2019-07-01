Juventus confirm signing of Adrien Rabiot from PSG

JUVENTUS HAVE COMPLETED the signing of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

He joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Juve did not disclose any details about the France international’s deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

It was reported last week that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year.

Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona – after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.

He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached.

The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks.

Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.