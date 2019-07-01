This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus confirm signing of Adrien Rabiot from PSG

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 7:30 PM
51 minutes ago 1,560 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705740
Adrien Rabiot pictured ahead of his medical with Juventus.
Image: Lapresse/Nicolò Campo.Lapre
Adrien Rabiot pictured ahead of his medical with Juventus.
Adrien Rabiot pictured ahead of his medical with Juventus.
Image: Lapresse/Nicolò Campo.Lapre

JUVENTUS HAVE COMPLETED the signing of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

He joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. 

Juve did not disclose any details about the France international’s deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday. 

It was reported last week that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year.

Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona – after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.

He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached.

The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks.

Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie