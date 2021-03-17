BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 17 March 2021
Rachael Blackmore continues sensational Cheltenham start with Grade 1 win on Bob Olinger

Champion Hurdle-winning team in unstoppable form.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 1:53 PM
24 minutes ago 974 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5384020
Bob Olinger pings the last on his way to victory.
Image: Tim Goode/PA
Image: Tim Goode/PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE’S DREAM Cheltenham Festival continued into the second day as Bob Olinger sprouted wings in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

With the Champion Hurdle already in the bag through Honeysuckle and a top-class book of rides to come through the rest of the week, Blackmore is proving unstoppable.

Harry Cobden tried to dominate from the front at a steady tempo on Bravemansgame and in the early stages the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger (6-4 favourite) was keen enough, pulling himself into second position.

As they went down the back straight Bear Ghylls attempted to inject some pace to the race and put pressure on the leader, as Blackmore sat in wait.

Paul Townend was scraping the paint on Gaillard Du Mesnil and did get a little short of room at the second-last, as Blackmore forced her way between Bravemansgame and Bear Ghylls.

But turning in there was only going to be one winner and it was a matter of ‘how far?’. The answer was seven and a half lengths back to Gaillard Du Mesnil.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

