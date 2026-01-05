Champion Hurdle winner could have Kingwell prep run, Arkle the ‘ultimate target’ for Irish Panther

JEREMY SCOTT IS hoping to give Golden Ace a prep run at Wincanton before she defends her crown in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old took full advantage of the falls of The New Lion and Constitution Hill when winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle before she headed for Kempton Park on Boxing Day, where she only found the unbeaten Champion Hurdle favourite Sir Gino too good in the Christmas Hurdle.

State Man’s fall at the final flight in last year’s Champion Hurdle handed the race to Scott’s stable star and the Brompton Regis handler will point her at the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton before heading to Prestbury Park in March.

Scott said: “We’ll hopefully have her ready for the Kingwell, but that isn’t the ultimate aim as that will be the Champion Hurdle I would imagine.

“We bumped into one (at Kempton) that was a bit speedier than us. A bit more of a favourable track and a bit softer ground might see her in a better light.

“If we run in the Kingwell we would simply use that as a prep run (for the Champion Hurdle). The ground would obviously have to be right, she’d have to be bursting for a run too.”

The Willie Mullins-trained State Man gained his revenge at the Punchestown Festival in May and Scott is keen to head back across the Irish Sea following Cheltenham.

He added of the daughter of Golden Horn: “We’d love to go back to Punchestown again.”

Meanwhile, all roads appear to lead to the Arkle for Irish Panther after his gallant effort in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.

Irish Panther ridden by Kieran Burley at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The nine-year-old began his season with a runaway hurdles victory, after which he transitioned to steeplechasing with an eight-length win on debut in a beginners’ event at Naas.

Eddie and Patrick Harty’s charge stepped up sharply in class for the Racing Post Novice Chase, a two-mile one-furlong Grade One in which he was a 12-1 chance when ridden by Kieren Buckley.

He travelled and jumped with great fluency throughout and looked a real threat turning for home, with the 8-15 favourite Romeo Coolio just running him down and edging ahead to win by half a length on the line.

It was a promising run in defeat and sets in motion a plan to aim Irish Panther at further Grade One contests, with the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival the overarching goal.

“He ran a fantastic race, I think if it had been two miles dead-on he probably would have won,” said Eddie Harty.

“I think he just got outstayed on the line. Romeo Coolio is a hell of a horse and he can move up or down in distance.

“He’s clearly very good but we were delighted with our horse, he jumped and travelled and looked to have the race won except for the last 100 yards.

“He’s in good form and has been very well since. The ultimate aim is now Cheltenham, whether he goes to Leopardstown between then and now will be a discussion between, myself, Patrick and the horse.

“We’ve no worries about going straight to Cheltenham, but if the horse is very fresh and looks like he needs a run to keep him on the level then that’s what we’ll do – but the ultimate target is the Arkle.”