Lam hails signing of 'world class performer' Radradra

BRISTOL BEARS DIRECTOR of rugby Pat Lam believes they have signed “one of the best players in the world” after announcing that Fijian international Semi Radradra will join the club next season.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a return to the National Rugby League in Australia once his current contract with Bordeaux ends, but will now join Bristol on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season. The wing had previously made the switch from rugby league to union when he joined Top14 side Toulon in 2016.

“There is no doubt that Semi is one of the best players in the world – he’s truly a world class performer and we are so excited about what he can do for the team,” said Lam.

“Every top club across both codes on the planet wanted him, so for Bristol to be able to bring in a player of his quality underlines the fantastic work that the club is doing. Semi has clarity about our vision and knows what the club wants to achieve. As a person and a player, he is perfect for our culture which places an emphasis on community and high performance.

“I got to know Semi well at the Barbarians and we were blown away by his professionalism and dedication. He is world class because of the relentless work and preparation he puts into his game, day in day out. It’s no surprise that he has taken the World Cup and French Top 14 by storm – Semi is the ultimate professional.

“We believe the Gallagher Premiership is the best league in the world and Semi’s arrival into the league will only enhance the product further. He’s an unstoppable force and we are looking forward to seeing him light up the competition for the next three seasons.”

Radradra scored two tries in four appearances during an impressive Rugby World Cup campaign, despite Fiji failing to qualify from a pool that included both Wales and Australia.

Bristol are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership, level on points with Northampton, with Lam steering the club back to the top division in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to coming to the Premiership and to be playing under Pat Lam at Bristol Bears,” said Radradra.

“They are one of the most exciting teams in Europe right now and the way that they are doing things is making everybody take notice.

“I visited the world class facilities at Ashton Gate and saw the progress of the new training ground – it’s a fantastic club to be joining with a bright future ahead. I can’t wait to get started and contributing to the Bristol Bears vision.”

