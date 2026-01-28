Sterling agrees exit deal on €375k/week Chelsea contract - 19 months after his last appearance

RAHEEM STERLING HAS left Chelsea, bringing to an end a period of limbo that has lasted more than 18 months between the club and the former England international.

The 31-year-old has been training alone this season and has been kept apart from the rest of the first team, arriving and leaving at a different time to the squad and using a different building.

It’s understood Sterling has waived part of what was owed of the €375,000-a-week contract (£325k) he signed when joining from Manchester City in 2022 and which still had 18 months to run.

A club statement said: “Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

“We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career.”

It emerged on Tuesday that talks with Sterling’s representatives had advanced to a stage where his departure looked likely ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, before confirmation came hours before Chelsea’s Champions League meeting with Napoli.

Much of what had stood in the way of a resolution was a wish to remain in London where his family are based, ruling out any move abroad, whilst the significant amount of money still owed on his contract also created an issue.

He last played a competitive game for the Blues in May 2024 before being abruptly told three months later that he was not in the plans of Enzo Maresca, who had recently been appointed as head coach.

A season-long loan at Arsenal last term was unsuccessful and failed to turn into a permanent move, leaving Sterling as part of Maresca’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ of unwanted stars.

Though the Italian departed at the beginning of January, there was no suggestion of Sterling being reintegrated under new boss Liam Rosenior, who when asked on Tuesday night said it was “not the right time to speak about his situation”.

The Professional Footballers’ Association contacted Chelsea in September regarding the treatment of Sterling and defender Axel Disasi, who has also been isolated from the first team.

It brings to an end an unhappy chapter for a player who was considered a marquee signing when the club paid €56 million to bring him in from City, where he had won four Premier League titles.

But Sterling’s time at Stamford Bridge proved a disappointment. He never achieved the same levels of performance he had enjoyed at the Etihad and at former club Liverpool, and was even booed by home supporters during a number of particularly poor showings.

The last of his 82 England appearances came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.