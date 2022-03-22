Membership : Access or Sign Up
Raheem Sterling to travel to Jamaica ahead of England link-up

The Man City star has accepted a royal invite.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 6:36 PM
58 minutes ago 1,942 Views 1 Comment
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
RAHEEM STERLING will link up with the England squad on Wednesday, having been granted permission to attend an event in Jamaica.

The Manchester City forward, who was born in Kingston, accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge.

The Cambridges are scheduled to be in Jamaica from Tuesday to Thursday as the country marks its 60th anniversary, before continuing on to the Bahamas having already visited Belize as part of a Caribbean tour.

Sterling was one of four players called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast who did not train as part of the main group on Tuesday.

Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Sam Johnstone also did not train outside as preparations began for the double-header.

Southgate was forced into four alterations to his original squad after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all withdrew.

Johnstone was recalled alongside Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while there were first senior call-ups for full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters.

