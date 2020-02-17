This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Solskjaer should worry about things other than Pogba' – Raiola fires back at Man United boss

The France star’s representative took to Instagram to criticise the coach.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Feb 2020, 9:21 PM
50 minutes ago 2,069 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5010881
Mino Raiola has criticised Solskjaer's comments about Pogba.
Mino Raiola has criticised Solskjaer's comments about Pogba.
Mino Raiola has criticised Solskjaer's comments about Pogba.

PAUL POGBA’S AGENT, Mino Raiola, has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the Manchester United manager’s claims that the midfielder belongs to the club.

Solskjaer made the comments in response to Raiola’s suggestion that Pogba would be open to a return to Juventus in the summer.

And the France star’s representative took to Instagram to criticise the coach.

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s,” Raiola wrote. “You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.

“But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul.

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.

“I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

