Rams fend off Bears comeback as Patriots advance in NFL playoffs

MATTHEW STAFFORD AND the Los Angeles Rams snuffed out the Chicago Bears’ latest wild comeback attempt to win 20-17 in overtime, as the New England Patriots also moved within one win of the Super Bowl in the NFL playoffs.

Having dramatically surrendered their lead with seconds remaining in regular time, the Rams gathered Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ third interception of the night, before Stafford stewarded his team into field goal range for a nerve-jangling victory.

It was a triumphant ending to a tough night for Stafford, in which the Most Valuable Player-tipped quarterback was bailed out by a Rams defense that stood firm in Chicago’s 18 degrees F (-8 degrees C) snow blizzard, and Kyren Williams rushed for two touchdowns.

“It was crazy, it was back and forth,” said Stafford. “We didn’t play our best on offense, our defense dominated the game. It was unbelievable to watch.”

“You’d love to come in here and throw for 450 [yards] and four touchdowns and do all that, but hey, find a way to win the game, survive and advance. And we did it.”

A Chicago team so prolific at comebacks this season they have been dubbed the “Cardiac Bears” had forced overtime through quarterback Caleb Williams’ outrageous backwards-sprinting blind pass with less than 30 seconds remaining.

On fourth down, Williams ran 20 yards away from goal before pivoting to hurl it at tight end Cole Kmet, who was standing inexplicably alone in the end zone, sparking raucous scenes at Soldier Field.

The Bears then prevented the Rams scoring on the opening drive of overtime, meaning Williams only needed to get into field goal range.

But the Chicago quarterback’s wayward pass was scooped up by a diving Kam Curl.

Having been sacked four times, and managing only a sub-50 percent passing completion all night, Stafford expertly steered his own team into range.

Harrison Mevis converted a 54-yard field goal to set up an NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams had reportedly arrived from sunny California with cayenne pepper in their socks to keep their feet warm for one of the coldest playoff games in Chicago football history.

After the Bears’ bold attempted touchdown pass in an early 4th down was intercepted, the Rams scored on the ensuing drive, with running back Williams rushing for a touchdown.

Chicago’s aggressive tactics were justified in the second quarter, as Williams successfully passed to DJ Moore for a touchdown on 4th down.

The game then settled into a war of attrition, with both defenses standing firm and explosive plays proving near-impossible in a frozen, scoreless third quarter.

Stafford repeatedly struggled to pick out his dangerous wide receivers — Puka Nacua and Davante Adams — as they were smothered by Chicago’s secondary.

Williams’ second rushing touchdown was canceled out by Kmet’s last-gasp touchdown, setting the stage for overtime.

In Sunday’s other game, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns and Kayson Boutte grabbed an end zone reception for the ages as New England scored a chaotic 28-16 playoff victory over the Houston Texans.

Despite a torrid outing that included four fumbles and five sacks, Maye delivered in the key moments, connecting with Boutte for an extraordinary fourth quarter touchdown that saw the receiver dive at full stretch to snag a one-handed catch in the end zone that effectively sealed victory.

Maye’s roller-coaster game was surpassed by Houston counterpart C.J. Stroud, who tossed four interceptions in a nightmare first-half display that helped the Patriots take what would turn out to be a decisive lead.

“I just kept reminding the guys, we’re still ahead on the scoreboard and that’s what matters. And we made enough plays to win,” said Maye.

The Patriots’ victory takes them into next Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos.

And it was further proof of the NFL giants’ renaissance under new head coach Mike Vrabel, who led New England to a 14-3 record in his first campaign in charge after the six-time Super Bowl champions had gone 4-13 in the previous two seasons.

– © AFP 2026