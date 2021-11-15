Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 15 November 2021
Rangers appoint Jermain Defoe to caretaker coaching ticket

The Scottish champions are currently searching for a replacement for new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

By Press Association Monday 15 Nov 2021, 2:55 PM
57 minutes ago 1,272 Views 0 Comments
Defoe celebrates after scoring against Celtic in May.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JERMAIN DEFOE IS among a four-man caretaker team appointed by Rangers as the Ibrox club search for a new manager.

The Scottish champions confirmed that player-coach Defoe, B-team boss David McCallum and his assistant, Brian Gilmour, along with goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart will lead the first team “whilst the recruitment process for a new manager continues”.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst emerged as the favourite to take over following Steven Gerrard’s departure for Aston Villa last week.

It was reported that the Dutchman held talks with Rangers in London over the weekend, while fresh reports claim Frank Lampard is not under consideration.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden on Sunday and face Sparta Prague in a crucial Europa League contest four days later.

An Ibrox source told the PA news agency that Rangers were “comfortable and in control” of a process that is ongoing and “not time-bound” with “several really strong candidates, including candidates not mentioned in public domain”.

Van Bronckhorst’s appointment would be popular with Rangers fans. The former Ibrox midfielder led Feyenoord to their first title in 18 years in 2017, as well as two KNVB Cups, and has been out of work since ending a 12-month spell in China at the end of last year.

