Rangers restore pride with Celtic scalp

Rangers 3-0 Celtic

RANGERS DAMPENED CELTIC’S Scottish Premiership title celebrations by ending a six-game winless run against their Glasgow rivals with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala scored the goals as Michael Beale secured his first Old Firm win as Rangers boss.

Celtic retained their title with four games to spare last weekend but defeat means Ange Postecoglou’s men now cannot set a new club record points tally.

The roles were reversed from previous meetings between the sides this season as Celtic paid for a slow start and a failure to take their chances.

Cantwell smashed home the opener just five minutes in after Joe Hart parried John Lundstram’s fierce strike.

The visitors should have been level immediately as Oh Hyeon-gyu hit the post when one-on-one with Robby McCrorie.

Liel Abada also missed a glorious chance to equalise before Rangers doubled their lead through Souttar’s header from a corner.

McCrorie was making just his second appearance of the season with the youngster given his chance to stake a claim to be number one next season by Beale.

He could not have done his chances any harm as he produced another stunning save just after the break to prevent Matt O’Riley pulling a goal back.

A bad day for Ange Postecoglou’s men was summed up 20 minutes from time when a calamitous mix-up between captain Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt allowed Sakala to run clean through and round Hart before slotting into an empty net.

Just Celtic’s second league defeat of the season sees the gap between the top two reduced to 10 points with three games remaining.

