Covid outbreak hits Rangers ahead of matches against Alashkert and Celtic

The Ibrox club have not divulged how many players have been affected

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 9:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RANGERS HAVE SUFFERED a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their Europa League clash and their first encounter against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side.

The Ibrox club have not divulged how many players have been affected.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive Covid-19 tests.

“Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so.”

Rangers face Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday in the second leg of the play-off after winning the first leg 1-0.

They then host Postecoglou’s in-form team in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday ahead of the international break.

