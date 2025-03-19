Saddening and embarrassing – Rangers react to UEFA charges over ‘racist’ banner

Rangers have reacted with “embarrassment” after being hit with several UEFA charges over fan behaviour.

The club face action over what UEFA described as “racist and/or discriminatory banner”, the throwing of objects and blocking passageways.

Banners reading ‘Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe’ were displayed in the Copland Stand, in the area where the Union Bears ultras group is positioned, during the Europa League second leg against Fenerbahce at Ibrox last week.

Rangers said it was “deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority”.

A lengthy statement added: “Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce, and support.

“For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

“This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.”

Rangers brought up an incident where Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was hit with a coin at Ibrox on January 2 as they revealed they faced a UEFA charge for the throwing of objects.

The club added: “This is becoming a regular occurrence, not just at Rangers matches, but across stadia in Scotland. Indeed, our players and staff were targeted with missiles at Parkhead on Sunday.

“Focusing on Ibrox, however, there was a widely-reported incident in the January Old Firm game, whilst at the recent game with Motherwell, one of our own supporters was hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end.

“And now, the club faces a sanction for the actions of an individual last Thursday night.

“This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society. Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches.”

The club also criticised “two individuals” for using pyrotechnics after Sunday’s league win at Celtic Park.