Rangers launch campaign with last-gasp victory over Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline during the Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.

CONNOR GOLDSON ENSURED Rangers kicked off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a win as his late header ensured a 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s team lost on both of their league visits to Ayrshire last season and looked set for more frustration as Stephen O’Donnell cancelled out Scott Arfield’s early opener in the 83rd minute.

But Goldson crashed home a header in stoppage time to inflict more agony on new Killie boss Angelo Alessio, whose side were humbled in the Europa League by part-timers Connah’s Quay Nomads last month.

“We’re obviously delighted with how it’s finished, it’s a big three points for us,” Gerrard told Sky Sports.

“We were comfortable for large spells of the game, then we give away a free-kick. Credit to them for the free-kick but we fall asleep at the back post.

“Kilmarnock were themselves and when they are organised, they are a tough nut to crack.”

Rangers took the lead in the 16th minute when centre-back Stuart Findlay allowed Nikola Katic to wander free and meet James Tavernier’s corner with a firm header. Goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu’s parry did not clear the danger and Arfield rammed home from close range.

With 12 minutes remaining, Gerrard brought on former Kilmarnock favourite Jordan Jones, who was greeted with howls from the home supporters. But they were out of their seats when O’Donnell grabbed an equaliser.

Chris Burke’s free-kick was allowed to drift all the way to the back post where the Scotland right-back stood unmarked before smashing the ball past Wes Foderingham.

Rangers desperately poured forward hoping to find a winner.

Branescu pulled off a big stop to deny Joe Aribo’s swirling effort but there was no stopping Goldson as the defender bulleted home from another Tavernier corner, leaving the delirious travelling support unable to contain their joy as a number spilled onto the pitch in celebration.

Later on Sunday Aberdeen came from behind to snatch a 3-2 home win against Hearts, who finished the game with 10 men.

Sam Cosgrove, who had opened the scoring, pulled his side level with a penalty 10 minutes from time before Ryan Hedges found a winner in the 85th minute.

Champions Celtic kicked off their bid for a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title with a 7-0 win at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

