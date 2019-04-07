Gerrard's Rangers storm to comfortable victory against Motherwell

Steven Gerrard watches on from the stands as he serves a one-game touchline ban.

RANGERS MIDFIELDER SCOTT Arfield fired the first hat-trick of his career as Steven Gerrard’s side stormed to a 3-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

Gerrard watch the game from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban, earned in last weekend’s tempestuous Old Firm derby.

Arfield, formerly of Huddersfield and Burnley, struck twice before the break to move into double figures for the season.

He netted again on 60 minutes to complete the treble and give Rangers their second three-goal win since last Sunday’s Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic.

Second placed Rangers trail champions Celtic by 11 points, with Neil Lennon’s men still odds-on to retain the title.

Referee Nick Walsh had to briefly stop the first-half action to ask stewards and police to surround a group of Motherwell fans after a lighter was hurled at Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Without suspended top scorer Alfredo Morelos, Rangers lacked a focal point.

But out of nowhere they grabbed the opener as Motherwell self-destructed on 22 minutes.

Daniel Candeias’ ball into Morelos’ replacement Jermain Defoe should never have made it through to the former Tottenham forward.

But having been allowed to dribble into his feet, Tom Aldred in a muddle as he tried to cut out Defoe’s through-ball to Arfield and only succeeded in nudging it into his path.

Arfield made the most of his luck as he fired past Mark Gillespie.

The calamitous defending continued on 39 minutes as Well gifted the visitors a second goal.

Charles Dunne should have fired the ball down the line but instead gave it to David Turnbull even though he was being closely marked by Candeias.

The winger was in like a flash to steal the ball and shift it to Ryan Jack, who teed up Arfield to net with the coolest of finishes.

Arfield made it three on the hour mark as Alex Gorrin was stripped of the ball in midfield.

Defoe stepped away from Turnbull and pressed on into the box before unselfishly squaring for the Canada international to tap home.

