This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard's Rangers storm to comfortable victory against Motherwell

Scott Arfield scored a hat-trick as his side eased to a win.

By AFP Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 3:21 PM
7 minutes ago 212 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4580842
Steven Gerrard watches on from the stands as he serves a one-game touchline ban.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Steven Gerrard watches on from the stands as he serves a one-game touchline ban.
Steven Gerrard watches on from the stands as he serves a one-game touchline ban.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RANGERS MIDFIELDER SCOTT Arfield fired the first hat-trick of his career as Steven Gerrard’s side stormed to a 3-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

Gerrard watch the game from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban, earned in last weekend’s tempestuous Old Firm derby. 

Arfield, formerly of Huddersfield and Burnley, struck twice before the break to move into double figures for the season.

He netted again on 60 minutes to complete the treble and give Rangers their second three-goal win since last Sunday’s Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic.

Second placed Rangers trail champions Celtic by 11 points, with Neil Lennon’s men still odds-on to retain the title.

Referee Nick Walsh had to briefly stop the first-half action to ask stewards and police to surround a group of Motherwell fans after a lighter was hurled at Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Without suspended top scorer Alfredo Morelos, Rangers lacked a focal point.

Motherwell v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Fir Park Source: PA Wire/PA Images

But out of nowhere they grabbed the opener as Motherwell self-destructed on 22 minutes.

Daniel Candeias’ ball into Morelos’ replacement Jermain Defoe should never have made it through to the former Tottenham forward. 

But having been allowed to dribble into his feet, Tom Aldred in a muddle as he tried to cut out Defoe’s through-ball to Arfield and only succeeded in nudging it into his path.

Arfield made the most of his luck as he fired past Mark Gillespie.

The calamitous defending continued on 39 minutes as Well gifted the visitors a second goal. 

Charles Dunne should have fired the ball down the line but instead gave it to David Turnbull even though he was being closely marked by Candeias.

The winger was in like a flash to steal the ball and shift it to Ryan Jack, who teed up Arfield to net with the coolest of finishes.

Arfield made it three on the hour mark as Alex Gorrin was stripped of the ball in midfield. 

Defoe stepped away from Turnbull and pressed on into the box before unselfishly squaring for the Canada international to tap home.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie