This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers prepare for biggest week of their season with unconvincing display at Ross County

Celtic travel to Ibrox next Sunday in between the two legs of Rangers’ Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

By AFP Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 3:37 PM
3 hours ago 2,131 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5037759
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates his goal.
Image: Steve Welsh
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates his goal.
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates his goal.
Image: Steve Welsh

Updated 2 hours ago

RANGERS KEPT ALIVE their hopes of chasing down Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Ryan Kent’s deflected effort 13 minutes from time ground out a 1-0 win at Ross County.

Steven Gerrard’s men had suffered a torrid week prior to their trip to the Highlands. They lost 1-0 to Hearts in the Scottish Cup and at by the same score at home to Hamilton in midweek in the league to drop 16 points adrift of Celtic.

Kent’s late strike reduced that deficit to 13 with a game in hand ahead of a potentially defining 10 days for Gerrard and Rangers.

Celtic travel to Ibrox next Sunday in between the two legs of Rangers’ Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors again failed to hit top form against a stubborn County defence at Dingwall, but did at least end a run of three domestic games without a win on the road.

Kent has been criticised for failing to deliver on his £7 million ($9 million) price tag after a summer move from Liverpool, but he grabbed the winner late on as he cut inside onto his left foot and saw his shot deflect into the far corner.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

23.02.20 'I knew that I couldn't be selfish anymore. It was time to put my family first'
18.02.20 Celtic teenager Frimpong slams Dubliner for tackle which ruled him out for nearly a month
18.02.20 Rangers star Katic hits back at Irish Kilmarnock midfielder after no-handshake claim

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie