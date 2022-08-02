Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Rangers lose in Belgium, Monaco need late equaliser in Champions League qualifiers

Rangers have it all to do next week following a 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,307 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831625
Union's Siebe Van Der Heyden and Rangers' Malik Tillman.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Union's Siebe Van Der Heyden and Rangers' Malik Tillman.
Union's Siebe Van Der Heyden and Rangers' Malik Tillman.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 59 minutes ago

RANGERS SAW their hopes of returning to the Champions League group stage suffer a blow on Tuesday as the Glasgow giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Belgian upstarts Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

French-born Maltese international Teddy Teuma gave the Belgians the lead just before the half-hour mark, and Union Saint-Gilloise got a potentially crucial second goal in controversial fashion with 14 minutes left.

Connor Goldson was penalised for a handball in the area following a VAR review and Dante Vanzeir stepped up to score the resulting penalty.

It is a remarkable result for the Brussels club, who returned to the Belgian top flight last season after an absence of almost half a century and promptly finished second under the ownership of English entrepreneur Tony Bloom.

Unable to host Rangers in their own stadium, the match was played in the nearby city of Leuven, but that did not prove a handicap for Union.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers now face an uphill struggle in the return leg next Tuesday, 9 August.

“It is very disappointing, especially when our performance was not at the level we normally are and the level you need to compete at this level,” Van Bronckhorst told the BBC.

Of the penalty, he added: “You are playing in the biggest competition in Europe, with so much at stake, and to give a penalty like this is very hard.”

Last season’s beaten Europa League finalists, Rangers are looking to return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in over a decade.

The winners of the third qualifying round tie will go on to a play-off later this month against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven, with the winners of that advancing to the group stage.

Monaco needed a late equaliser from centre-back Axel Disasi to draw 1-1 with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.

Disasi prodded home from close range when an Ismail Jakobs free-kick fell to him in the penalty area 10 minutes from time.

That cancelled out Joey Veerman’s first-half opener for PSV and ensured the tie is finely poised ahead of next week’s return leg in the Netherlands.

Monaco missed out on direct qualification for the group stage when they conceded a stoppage-time goal on the final day of the last Ligue 1 season and dropped from second to third in the table as a result, behind Marseille.

Benfica, who reached the quarter-finals last season before losing to Liverpool, crushed Midtjylland of Denmark 4-1 in Lisbon with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

Enzo Fernandez also scored for the Portuguese side with Pione Sisto netting a late consolation from the penalty spot.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Earlier there were 2-1 away wins for Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic, and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, against Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Ludogorets of Bulgaria respectively.

Dynamo Kyiv are in action on Wednesday but the Ukrainian club will play the home leg of their tie against Austria’s Sturm Graz in the Polish city of Lodz due to the ongoing conflict in their country.

Updated with Giovanni van Bronckhorst reaction at 10.34pm.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie