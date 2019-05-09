This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RDS capacity raised with extra seating added for Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final clash

The rival provinces met at the same stage last season and Leinster report that demand is higher this time around.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 9 May 2019, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,644 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4626483
A red flag among the blue ahead of last year's semi-final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A red flag among the blue ahead of last year's semi-final.
A red flag among the blue ahead of last year's semi-final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that they have been able to increase the capacity of the RDS to 18,977 for the expected sell-out clash against Munster on 18 May (kick-off 14.30).

The provinces meet in the Pro14 semi-final for the second year running, with Leinster edging last year’s installment by a point in front of a full house of 18,930 – a figure also bolstered by temporary seating.

A statement from Leinster today said that demand for tickets (currently on sale through the province’s website and Ticketmaster) is higher than the corresponding fixture last year.

The extra 677 seats will be installed across the north and south stands, behind the try-lines.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie