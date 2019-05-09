RDS capacity raised with extra seating added for Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final clash

A red flag among the blue ahead of last year's semi-final.

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that they have been able to increase the capacity of the RDS to 18,977 for the expected sell-out clash against Munster on 18 May (kick-off 14.30).

The provinces meet in the Pro14 semi-final for the second year running, with Leinster edging last year’s installment by a point in front of a full house of 18,930 – a figure also bolstered by temporary seating.

A statement from Leinster today said that demand for tickets (currently on sale through the province’s website and Ticketmaster) is higher than the corresponding fixture last year.

The extra 677 seats will be installed across the north and south stands, behind the try-lines.

