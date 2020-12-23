BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Real move level with Atletico at La Liga summit

Zizou’s men have played two games more than their city rivals, however.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 10:23 PM
54 minutes ago 617 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5310285
Image: Bernat Armangue
Image: Bernat Armangue

CASEMIRO AND KARIM Benzema struck as Real Madrid moved level with rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Granada.

Casemiro netted just before the hour as the champions finally took charge of a drab encounter at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium – the arena at the club’s training complex – with Benzema adding the second in injury time.

Benzema’s strike was his 13th in 15 games against the Andalusian outfit and ensured Real joined Atletico on 32 points, although Zinedine Zidane’s men have played two games more.

Granada should have taken the lead inside the first minute after a mistake from Raphael Varane allowed Roberto Soldado to play in Antonio Puertas but he wastefully fired high and wide.

In a lively start, Sergio Ramos headed over for the hosts and Rodrygo shot at Rui Silva before Granada’s Kenedy also missed the target.

Toni Kroos, making his 200th LaLiga appearance for Real, went close with a powerfully-struck effort but most of the first half was played at a slow tempo.

Real suffered a blow before the break when Rodrygo was forced off with a hamstring injury but his replacement, Marco Asensio, sparked the hosts into life the second half.

Asensio hit the post after 55 minutes before Kroos and Federico Valverde tested Silva and Benzema shot over.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute as Asensio whipped in a cross from the left and Casemiro rose to head home from six yards.

Granada responded positively but Thibaut Courtois saved from Puertas.

Real threatened again after the hour but Silva dealt with a Varane header comfortably before Lucas Vazquez shot over.

Granada appealed for a penalty on 77 minutes after a Yangel Herrera shot hit Casemiro but, following a VAR check, nothing was given.

Herrera had another chance late on but headed wide and Granada were made to rue that miss as Benzema grabbed a second for Real after a quick break in stoppage time.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie