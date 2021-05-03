BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 3 May 2021
Advertisement

Real Madrid suffer another defensive injury ahead of Chelsea return leg

Raphael Varane will miss Wednesday’s semi-final at Stamford Bridge.

By AFP Monday 3 May 2021, 12:38 PM
14 minutes ago 443 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427197
Raphael Varane.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Raphael Varane.
Raphael Varane.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RAPHAEL VARANE IS set to miss Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday after the club confirmed he has sustained an adductor injury.

Varane was taken off at half-time of Madrid’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday and the French defender is now expected to sit out the game at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Chelsea in last week’s first leg at Valdebebas.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right adductor muscle,” Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Varane’s injury is another major blow for Madrid, who are also in the heat of La Liga’s title race, with a pivotal match at home to Sevilla coming up on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are two points behind Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez will likely form the central defensive partnership against Chelsea after they excelled while Varane was recently absent due to a positive test for Covid-19.

Sergio Ramos is also nearing a return to fitness following a calf injury, but it would be a surprise if the 35-year-old was thrown back in against Chelsea, after more than a month out.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie