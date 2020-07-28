This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid striker Mariano to miss Man City clash after positive Covid-19 test

The Spanish club are set to play Man City in the Champions League on 7 August.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 1:43 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID FORWARD Mariano has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Champions League clash against Manchester City as he quarantines.

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic forward gave the positive result as players and staff returned to the training ground following a few days off after securing the league title.

A club statement said: “After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid medical services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

Mariano was a long shot to face City to begin with, having been a fringe player for Madrid this season. He has made only seven appearances this campaign, five of them as a substitute in LaLiga, and has not appeared in a Champions League matchday squad.

Madrid are due to play their second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in Manchester on August 7. They trail 2-1 from the first leg, having played back in March before the pandemic forced the suspension of the season.

