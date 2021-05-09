BE PART OF THE TEAM

Real Madrid salvage draw with late equaliser as league title chances swing back to Atletico

Zinedine Zidane’s side also had a penalty decision ruled out by VAR.

By AFP Sunday 9 May 2021, 10:21 PM
Image: Manu Fernandez
Image: Manu Fernandez

REAL MADRID’S 94TH-minute equaliser salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla as an extraordinary penalty decision swung La Liga’s title race back in Atletico Madrid’s favour.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had levelled through Marco Asensio midway through the second half and thought they had a penalty when Karim Benzema was brought down after rounding Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

But VAR prompted referee Juan Martinez to check an Eder Militao handball a few seconds before, with a huge decision seeing Madrid’s penalty cancelled and a spot-kick awarded to Sevilla instead.

Ivan Rakitic converted and while Madrid still managed to hit back in injury time, Toni Kroos’ shot squirming in off Diego Carlos, the draw hands the advantage back to Atletico at the end of another dramatic weekend in the Spanish title race.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

