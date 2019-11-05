This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Real Madrid great gets first senior job in management

Guti, 43, will lead Spanish second-tier side Almeria.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 11:38 AM
43 minutes ago 2,801 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4879400
Real Madrid great Guti.
Real Madrid great Guti.
Real Madrid great Guti.

ALMERIA HAVE appointed Real Madrid great Guti as head coach, the Segunda club confirmed on Monday.

Spanish second-tier side Almeria announced Guti’s arrival in a series of tweets after the departure of Pedro Emanuel.

It is Guti’s first senior coaching role, having previously coached Madrid’s youth team and served as an assistant at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Guti joins Almeria, who are second in the Segunda table but 10 points adrift of leaders Cadiz after 14 rounds in the race for La Liga promotion.

Almeria — who last featured in LaLiga in 2014-15 — have only lost twice this season and are five games unbeaten.

The 43-year-old Guti’s first match in charge will be against fifth-placed Real Zaragoza on Sunday.

