Kylian Mbappe scores first goal in five games as Real Madrid close in on Barcelona

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED his first goal in five games for Real Madrid as the champions beat Leganes 3-0 on Sunday in La Liga.

Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham also struck as Madrid moved second, four points behind leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

Los Blancos capitalised after Barcelona slipped to a draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a straightforward win against 14th-placed Leganes.

Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday in the Champions League in a crucial game for the Spanish side after two defeats in their first four European matches and warmed up with a solid performance.

“The team managed the good feelings that we had in the (previous 4-0 win) against Osasuna well, and we confirmed them today,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement

Mbappe started in his favoured left wing position, a change of strategy from Ancelotti after using Vinicius Junior there until now.

It paid dividends as the forward netted his second goal in his last eight games, although he had a strike ruled out for offside beforehand.

“We changed the position of the forwards, with Mbappe outside and he did well, like Vinicius inside,” said Ancelotti.

Mbappe was left out of France’s squad for the second time in as many months during the recent international break and has been struggling with off-field problems, possibly affecting his start to life at Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku ensured Napoli maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A with the only goal in a 1-0 win over his old club Roma.

Belgium striker Lukaku poked home his fifth Napoli goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s low cross seven minutes after half-time in Naples, handing veteran Claudio Ranieri a defeat on his return to management with his boyhood club Roma.

Napoli lead Atalanta, Inter Milan and Fiorentina by a point in a crowded title race which is yet to offer up a clear favourite for the Scudetto.

Lazio can join the chasing trio on 28 points with a home win over Bologna in Sunday’s late match, with Juventus also four points off the pace in sixth.

“We knew before kick-off that this was going to be a big match for us because the other teams all won,” said Lukaku to Sky Sport.

“It’s too early to talk about the title. All we can do is look out for how we develop as a team, work to improve and win every match we play. But now is not the moment to talk about the title.”

– © AFP 2024