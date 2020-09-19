BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 19 September 2020
Advertisement

Spurs announce arrival of Real Madrid duo as Gareth Bale returns to Premier League

Sergio Reguilón joins Bale at White Hart Lane.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 6:35 PM
29 minutes ago 1,892 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5209710
Bale is back: the Welshman returns,
Image: Tottenham.
Bale is back: the Welshman returns,
Bale is back: the Welshman returns,
Image: Tottenham.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE announced the return of Gareth Bale, along with the signing of his Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Reguilón.

Bale joins on a season-long loan from the La Liga Giants, with left-back Reguilon’s move to White Hart Lane also confirmed this evening.

31-year-old Bale won four Champions League and two La Liga titles with Madrid after leaving Spurs for Spain for a then world-record fee of £85 million (today $110 million, €93 million) in 2013.

The Welshman arrived at Tottenham’s training ground on Friday after the clubs reportedly agreed to a season-long loan deal with Madrid still paying half of his salary, having fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane in recent seasons.

He started just one match when the 2019/20 season resumed after the coronavirus hiatus and caused a stir with his behaviour while he watched on in the stands.

Bale almost joined Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning last year before Madrid pulled the plug on the deal and he has accused the club of making it “very difficult” to leave.

Meanwhile, Reguilon heads to London for a reported fee of €30 million euros ($35 million, £27 million) plus five million more in add-ons after starring while on loan for Europa League winners Sevilla last season.

Madrid, though, will reportedly retain a buy-back option on the 23-year-old for the next two seasons for €40 million.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“The 23-year-old left-back has signed a contract with the club until 2025 and will wear the number three shirt.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Manchester United were also interested in Reguilon, who played in Sevilla’s 2-1 Europa League semi-final win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men last month, but were less open to Real’s requirement for a buy-back clause.

After an impressive start to his Madrid career under former coaches Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu saw Reguilon slip down the pecking order as veteran vice-captain Marcelo regained his place before the Spanish giants splashed €48 million on Ferland Mendy last year.

However, Reguilon, who made his debut for Spain earlier this month, is still highly regarded in Madrid, which is why they sought a deal to be able to bring him back to the club once Marcelo, 32, departs.

This comes as a double boost for Jose Mourinho’s men in the closing weeks of the transfer window after losing their opening game of the Premier League season 1-0 at home to Everton.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie