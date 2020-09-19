Spurs announce arrival of Real Madrid duo as Gareth Bale returns to Premier League

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE announced the return of Gareth Bale, along with the signing of his Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Reguilón.

Bale joins on a season-long loan from the La Liga Giants, with left-back Reguilon’s move to White Hart Lane also confirmed this evening.

31-year-old Bale won four Champions League and two La Liga titles with Madrid after leaving Spurs for Spain for a then world-record fee of £85 million (today $110 million, €93 million) in 2013.

The Welshman arrived at Tottenham’s training ground on Friday after the clubs reportedly agreed to a season-long loan deal with Madrid still paying half of his salary, having fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane in recent seasons.

He started just one match when the 2019/20 season resumed after the coronavirus hiatus and caused a stir with his behaviour while he watched on in the stands.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the return of @GarethBale11 to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid!#BaleIsBack ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/6w8P1CLx61 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020

Bale almost joined Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning last year before Madrid pulled the plug on the deal and he has accused the club of making it “very difficult” to leave.

Meanwhile, Reguilon heads to London for a reported fee of €30 million euros ($35 million, £27 million) plus five million more in add-ons after starring while on loan for Europa League winners Sevilla last season.

Madrid, though, will reportedly retain a buy-back option on the 23-year-old for the next two seasons for €40 million.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“The 23-year-old left-back has signed a contract with the club until 2025 and will wear the number three shirt.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid!#HolaReguilón ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XYBxS4w4Sd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020

"Tottenham has world class players and a world class manager. I can't wait to start working with him."



😍 @sergio_regui’s first Spurs interview.#HolaReguilón ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/myWwGMt6Zh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020

Manchester United were also interested in Reguilon, who played in Sevilla’s 2-1 Europa League semi-final win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men last month, but were less open to Real’s requirement for a buy-back clause.

After an impressive start to his Madrid career under former coaches Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu saw Reguilon slip down the pecking order as veteran vice-captain Marcelo regained his place before the Spanish giants splashed €48 million on Ferland Mendy last year.

However, Reguilon, who made his debut for Spain earlier this month, is still highly regarded in Madrid, which is why they sought a deal to be able to bring him back to the club once Marcelo, 32, departs.

This comes as a double boost for Jose Mourinho’s men in the closing weeks of the transfer window after losing their opening game of the Premier League season 1-0 at home to Everton.

