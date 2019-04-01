This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Do I need to email 20 lawyers?': Rebel star blasted by Inter coach Spalletti

The coach remained defiant over his decision to snub Argentina striker Mauro Icardi.

By AFP Monday 1 Apr 2019, 2:40 PM
53 minutes ago 1,969 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4571037
Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi is flanked by his wife and agent Wanda Nara as they sit in the stands during a recent Europa League match.
Image: Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi is flanked by his wife and agent Wanda Nara as they sit in the stands during a recent Europa League match.
Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi is flanked by his wife and agent Wanda Nara as they sit in the stands during a recent Europa League match.
Image: Luca Bruno

INTER MILAN COACH Luciano Spalletti remained defiant over his decision to snub Argentina striker Mauro Icardi despite Sunday’s 1-0 Serie A defeat to Champions League rivals Lazio.

Inter Milan are third, 10 points behind second-placed Napoli, with Lazio just three points off the elite European football berths in fifth.

“The need to mediate with someone just to get him to pull on the shirt that they love, that’s humiliating,” said Spalletti of the ongoing dispute with Icardi.

“Do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?”

Icardi has not played since 9 February after being replaced as club captain by Samir Handanovic amid protracted contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, had complained of a knee problem but is back training during the week.

However, he remained dropped despite fellow Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez being sidelined through an injury picked up on international duty.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal after 13 minutes heading in a Luis Alberto cross in the San Siro.

“I know what my job is. As things stand today, for the way he behaved, he has to stay out and the others have to play,” said Spalletti.

“I have had credibility for 22 years in my career, I have credibility on front of my players.

“People say we lost games without Icardi. Inter didn’t get into the Champions League for years with Icardi. Inter lost worse games than this with Icardi.

(Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo make the difference, not Icardi, with all due respect.

“Professionalism and self-respect are everything. Discipline is everything.”

Lazio had missed out on Champions League football last season at the expense of Inter Milan in the final game of the campaign.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    'We'll be all the better for it': Leinster target big improvements for Toulouse
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links
    LEINSTER
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    LIMERICK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie