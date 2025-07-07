Relentless Spain thump Belgium to close in on Euros quarters

SPAIN CLOSED in on a place in the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2025 by hammering Belgium 6-2 to continue their perfect start in Switzerland.

A brace from Alexia Putellas and further goals from Irene Paredes, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina gave Group B leaders Spain a second thumping win.

Montse Tome’s team will be guaranteed a spot in the last eight if Portugal do not beat Italy later in Geneva, but their passage is almost guaranteed after hitting 11 goals over their two matches.

Belgium, who twice levelled through Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings, are close to going home after being blown away by relentless waves of attacking football.

When Putellas finished off a beautiful spell of quick passing in the 22nd minute it looked like the beginning of a thumping win similar to the 5-0 destruction of Portugal in the opening round.

Yet seconds later Vanhaevermaet levelled with the simplest of goals, nodding home Tessa Wullaert’s corner.

Paredes put Spain back in the lead six minutes before the break with a bullet header from Pina’s deep corner. Again Belgium hit back, this time through Eurlings who sprung the offside trap before rifling home in the 50th minute.

Gonzalez netted her third goal of the tournament two minutes later after collecting Putellas’ neat through ball. The game was up when Caldentey bundled home from a corner just after the hour.

Pina smashed in her first goal of the tournament with 10 minutes remaining, and appropriately it was Putellas’ deft flick which completed the rout shortly afterwards.

On this form, Spain look a class above the rest of the tournament and heavy favourites to win the country’s first-ever women’s European crown.

