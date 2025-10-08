Evan Ferguson boost for Ireland as John O'Shea calls for resilience and togetherness

EVAN FERGUSON HAS given the Republic of Ireland a fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal after taking part in training today.

The striker arrived into camp nursing an ankle issue that forced him to be an unused substitute for AS Roma over the weekend and required a MRI scan.

Assistant head coach John O’Shea confirmed that the 20-year-old “took part in pretty much all the training”, while he also praised Troy Parrott for “doing everything right on and off the pitch to be the best professional he can” after his swift recovery from a knee injury.

Back on the grass 👌🌱 pic.twitter.com/Pjk7RuKbEV — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 8, 2025

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson feared Parrott would not be available for the game in Lisbon after he had been ruled out of last month’s opening to the campaign.

O’Shea said “that kind of attacking talent is going to be very important for us” but a decision on Parrott starting on Saturday will be made closer to kick-off.

Of more importance for the Irish coaching staff after the disastrous 2-1 defeat in Armenia, following a 2-2 draw with Hungary, is seeing a positive reaction.

O’Shea admitted he didn’t see the standard of performance in Yervan coming, describing it as “a shock to the system” and being left “absolutely gutted” by the manner of the defeat. “There’s been signs of progress and that, and then you have a moment like that in a game where it’s so crucial that you take something from it,” he said.

“And we know we can’t afford to have moments like that now going forward for the rest of the campaign. That’s the big one that we have to show, and especially what a chance to show against Portugal away in Lisbon. That we need to have more togetherness in the team, the squad, in the sense of sticking together.

“Any squad that’s selected and then any team that’s selected to play against Portugal knows the challenge that they face. And then what happens will happen. And then we obviously face Armenia. But first and foremost, it’s to make sure we’re putting in a more Irish performance, especially. I think that’s the key aspect for us to face Portugal.”

Ireland are bottom of Group F and with Hungary hosting Armenia slightly earlier on Saturday evening they will likely find themselves further adrift at the foot of the table.

“You’re at this level to get results, to put in performances first and foremost. If the performance is spot on, you’re hoping that the result follows it. That’s what we have to do. We have to have that resilience about us.

“We have to be a team that have a proper resilience and a structure and a belief in what we do and that’s what we have done when we’ve got results, and the performances that we’ve got.

“Winning games will obviously change all that,” O’Shea said. “It changes the mood of everybody. And we have the opportunity now to change the mood of everyone in the country. Simple as that.

“It’s up to us to do it in the next ten days, next week. We have to do it.”