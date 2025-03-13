Hallgrimsson rings changes with Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League play-off

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS given first senior call ups to Watford duo James Abankwah and Rocco Vata for the next week’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off with Bulgaria.

The Republic of Ireland manager confirmed his 23-man squad for the two-legged tie, with the first game away in Plovdiv next Thursday before the return at Aviva Stadium three days later.

Abankwah won the 2021 FAI Cup with St Patrick’s Athletic before joining Udinese and the 21-year-old is currently on loan in the Championship from the Serie A club.

Vata, listed as a forward by the FAI, is a 19-year-old who can operate across the front line.

Also included for the first time under this Ireland boss are Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong and Queens Park Rangers centre back Jimmy Dunne, both of whom were called up previously.

SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Hallgrímsson names 23-man squad for Bulgaria play-offs 🇮🇪



Armstrong, Abankwah, Vata & Dunne all included 👌



Bazunu, Smallbone & Sykes all return 👏



20/03 | 🇧🇬🆚🇮🇪

23/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇧🇬



🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/3XYbGlUZjf pic.twitter.com/XQjTkVtbmB — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 13, 2025

While Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan and Celtic forward Johnny Kenny, who scored 20 times for the Hoops on loan last season, were in contention they did not make the final cut.

However, returning to the senior ranks after their respective injuries are goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, defender Robbie Brady, and midfield duo Will Smallbone and Mark Sykes. Everton’s Jake O’Brien has earned his place back due to his fine form in the Premier League.

Injury has ruled out Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Festy Ebosele, with Liam Scales and Jayson Molumby also absent. The latter pair were due to be suspended for the first leg due to accumulation of yellow cards