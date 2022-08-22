Membership : Access or Sign Up
Retallick on verge of All Blacks return after broken cheekbone

The lock has been sidelined since suffering the injury in New Zealand’s series-deciding third Test defeat to Ireland last month.

Brodie Retallick.
Image: Photosport/Elias Rodriguez/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Elias Rodriguez/INPHO

VETERAN LOCK BRODIE Retallick is on the verge of returning from a broken cheekbone after being included as a non-playing member of the All Blacks squad for Saturday’s home Test against Argentina.

Captain Sam Cane heads a 35-man squad for the Test in Christchurch as the All Blacks look to build on their impressive 35-23 win over South Africa in Johannesburg a fortnight ago.

The win over the world champions ended a three-match losing streak to ease some of the pressure on coach Ian Foster going into their third game in The Rugby Championship.

Foster was last week given a vote of confidence to take New Zealand to next year’s World Cup.

“We saw plenty of desire in the win over South Africa, now we have to continue that against a very strong Argentina side,” Foster said on Monday.

Retallick, who has played 95 Tests for New Zealand, has been sidelined since suffering the horror injury in New Zealand’s series-deciding third Test defeat to Ireland last month.

The 31-year-old is available to play for his provincial team this weekend to regain match fitness.

“Brodie is ahead of schedule with the likelihood of playing for Hawke’s Bay and if that goes well, we will reassess,” Foster said.

The All Blacks are definitely without centre Jack Goodhue, who needs surgery on a persistent knee injury.

“He has a niggly knee with a lot of swelling, so he will have a tidy-up (operation),” said Foster with the timescale for Goodhue’s absence unknown a year before the Rugby World Cup kicks off.

It’s a cruel blow for the 27-year-old Goodhue, who had just forced his way back into the New Zealand squad after a year sidelined by a previous knee injury.

All Blacks squad:

Forwards: Sam Cane (capt), Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Scott Barrett, Josh Dickson, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Samuel Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.

– © AFP 2022 

AFP

