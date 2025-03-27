RG Snyman signs contract extension with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that RG Snyman has signed a contract extension with the province.

Snyman, 30, joined Leinster on a one-year deal from Munster last summer and has made a big impact across his 14 appearances to date, scoring four tries.

A two-time World Cup winner, the Springbok lock has rediscovered his best form following an injury-plagued spell at Munster, where he managed just 20 appearances across four seasons.

Snyman’s new Leinster deal comes after tighthead prop and fellow NIQ player Rabah Slimani also extended his contract earlier this month.