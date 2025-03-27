Advertisement
RG Snyman. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
RG Snyman signs contract extension with Leinster

The Springbok lock has made a big impact across his 14 appearances since joining from Munster.
10.22am, 27 Mar 2025
46

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that RG Snyman has signed a contract extension with the province.

Snyman, 30, joined Leinster on a one-year deal from Munster last summer and has made a big impact across his 14 appearances to date, scoring four tries.

A two-time World Cup winner, the Springbok lock has rediscovered his best form following an injury-plagued spell at Munster, where he managed just 20 appearances across four seasons.

Snyman’s new Leinster deal comes after tighthead prop and fellow NIQ player Rabah Slimani also extended his contract earlier this month.

 

