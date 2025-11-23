'Knowing a lot of the guys, there was a little bit extra going into every contact'

BEFORE RG SNYMAN takes a few moments to chat, he pauses to gather himself, making it clear the physical exploits of the evening have taken a toll.

The South Africa lock has just come out of a statement Springbok performance at Aviva Stadium, with the 24-13 scoreline not fully reflective of how comfortably the visitors dismantled their hosts.

For Snyman, it was a particularly sweet occasion for a number of reasons. To reach 50 Test caps is a big deal to a man who was so blighted by injury during his frustrating time as a Munster player. Now he’s a Leinster man, meaning he was lining out against so many of his club teammates in Dublin last night. That bit of insight was no doubt put to good use by the Boks leading into the game.

“It obviously helps playing here and knowing what the circumstances might be and being used to it over here and playing with a lot of those guys. So yeah, I knew it was going to be a little bit personal,” Snyman said.

“Obviously knowing a lot of guys on the other side, I knew there was a little bit extra going into every bit of contact. Even just the week, it’s obviously quite an emotional week and yeah, it was a special game for me and for all of us getting the opportunity playing in the Aviva.”

It was a performance built on a dominant day for the South African scrum, with Rassie Erasmus’ team grinding down an Ireland side who conceded a series of penalties and yellow cards, before continually opting for more scrums in a low-scoring second half.

Snyman and Ryan Baird compete for a lineout. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

“It was obviously tough, but things worked out the way we kind of planned, being physically dominant and dominating set piece, that went really well for us,” Snyman said.

“I think a lot of that just comes down to what’s going on in that moment on the field, you know, the first two or three scrums we got the dominance, and we felt that, so every time we got the opportunity, obviously we’d go back to it. Just very happy with how that went.

Once things start going your way and you achieve that dominance, obviously you’re gonna keep going after it.”

Snyman started the game on the bench, but was introduced in the 49th minute as he came in to win his 50th cap, a milestone made all the more special given it came in the city where he plays his club rugby.

“Obviously a special occasion for me but the team comes first, so it’s all about what you can do for the team. I’m running out of English here, I can’t think of the word, but it’s more just ‘giving’ rather than thinking about yourself.

“It’s definitely a game I’ll cherish forever. Especially running out in front of everyone. I wasn’t sure what the reception would be like, but it was a goosebump moment for me.”

Wales now present the final stop on what has been an impressive November tour by the back-to-back world champions.

“It’s special, especially away from home. This year especially, the tour is quite long, so staying mentally focused throughout every week (can be a challenge). I think the coaches have handled it really well and employed certain guys looking ahead that’s not playing this weekend, and buying into the guys that are playing, focusing on the task at hand the weekend in front of you.

“For us as players, it’s more about week to week. We just focus on the next Saturday. I think everyone just buys into the plan and is fully committed to it, and that’s why we then reap the rewards.”