Rhasidat Adeleke.
# World Class
Rhasidat Adeleke beats her own Irish 400m record
20-year-old underlines her talent to also set an NCAA record.
10 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS set an Irish record of 50.33 to win the 400m at the Big 12 Championships in Texas.  

Adeleke’s time is the second fastest in the world this year – behind only Femke Bol’s world record of 49.26. It is also an NCAA record, and moves the 20-year-old up to 13th on the world indoor all-time list.

Earlier this month the Tallaght AC member set a new 400m Irish record at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, winning in a time of 50.45. 

Before today’s feat at Texas Tech University’s Sports Performance Centre, this was the fastest across 400m either indoors or outdoors by an Irish woman in history – it smashed an Irish record that has stood for 21 years, held by Karen Shinkins, who ran the 400m in 51.58 back in 2002.

The42 Team
